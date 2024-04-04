Roblox Cursed RNG Codes – Free Luck Boosts (April 2024)

Updated April 4, 2024
We looked for codes!
There will never be a shortage of JJK-themed Roblox experiences, but one with RNG and rolls as the main mechanic? Well, that’s an unusual one. So, if you’re getting in on this Cursed RNG action, then the codes we found and listed just below are sure to help you out.
All Cursed RNG Codes List
- 1kkk: Lucky Hamster x 4 (+169% luck for 10 minutes) (New) (New servers only)
- 3X100Likes: Lucky Hamster x 2 (+169% luck for 10 minutes) (New) (New servers only)
- SryShutdownSad: Lucky Hamster x 2 (+169% luck for 10 minutes)
- 169Likes: Lucky Hamster x 2 (+169% luck for 10 minutes)
- iamyou: Lucky Hamster x 3 (+169% luck for 10 minutes)
Expired Codes
- wowrelease
- sryforshutdown
- accidentReal
How to Redeem Codes in Cursed RNG
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Cursed RNG:
- Open Cursed RNG on Roblox.
- Press the Setting button on the right.
- Click on Codes at the bottom.
- Type in your code in the text box.
- Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.
What if a Code Isn’t Working?
In case a code you tried in Cursed RNG isn’t working, I suggest you double-check your spelling. Codes in this game are not only case-sensitive but often very long, mixing numbers, letters, and sometimes even special characters. It could also be that the code has just expired, but there is nothing you can do about that.
Related Article: Aura RNG Codes
Where to Find Cursed RNG Codes?
If you decide to look for codes yourself, there are two places you should check: the in-game announcement board and the Cursed RNG Discord server. However, the announcement board doesn’t contain all working codes, and scrolling through countless Discord messages will be a huge waste of time. So, you should instead bookmark this post, and you’ll always have all the working codes at a click’s distance.
That’s everything we have regarding Cursed RNG codes. For more articles just like this one, visit the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We’ve curated lists for all the most popular Roblox titles, where having extra buffs or resources can be a game-changer.
Also, if you like RNG-themed experiences like this one, check out Anime RNG. It revolves not just around JJK but many other anime series, too. So, if you dig that kind of thing, then it’s a must-try.