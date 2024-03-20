Anime RNG Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 20, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

Want to roll for your favorite anime characters but haven’t got the cash? Or maybe you do have the cash, but your luck is just garbage. Whatever the case, the best fix for both of those problems in Anime RNG is using codes, and we collected them all just below.

All Anime RNG Codes

RELEASE : 50 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion

: 50 x Gold, 5 x Luck Potion JIXXYJAXLIEDHEREISSOMECOINS: 50 x Gold

Expired Anime RNG Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime RNG

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime RNG codes:

Open Anime RNG on Roblox. Click the Settings button on the left. Scroll all the way down to see the codes section. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Fortunately for you, codes in Anime RNG aren’t case-sensitive. However, there is still a non-zero chance you’ll make a spelling mistake because some codes are just too long. So, to nullify any chance of that happening, copy and paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that the codes you used have expired or never existed. In either case, we, as the players, won’t be able to do anything about that, but we can move on to other codes.

Related Article: Hunter X Anomaly Codes

How Can You Get More Anime RNG Codes?

The best place to look for Anime RNG codes is the official Discord server. There, you even have a designated game-codes channel you can visit to check for codes. There is also the Guuraito Twitter/X account and the YouTube channel, but the info is mostly the same or outdated.

Whatever you decide to check out, finding codes is going to take some time. Scrolling through Twitter or watching YouTube videos will be an even bigger time sink. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We check for new codes regularly and update the list if needed.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Anime RNG is a relatively new Roblox Experience so there aren’t any other ways besides codes to get free stuff. Still, if there are any new events in the future or secret mechanics to be exploited, we will update this section with those detes.

Related article: RNG Legends Codes

What Is Anime RNG?

Anime RNG is a Roblox Experience where you get to roll and collect for the most legendary anime characters. It isn’t much different than other RNG games, except for its theme and upgrade system. So, if you enjoy these carefree idle experiences, it’s one of the better ones.

That should cover everything related to codes and how to redeem them in Anime RNG. For more similar articles, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where boosts can really help you out.

Also, if you really enjoy these idle experiences, check out AFK For UGC. It has a bit different gameplay and theme, but it’s a much more polished game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more