Anime Destiny Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024 We found some codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of experiences that mix idle and RPG elements, then you’ll love Anime Destiny Simulator. Do note, though, that the grind is heavy, and you’ll be stuck in the same areas for maybe even hours. However, you can speed your progress up with a neat, free method. Here is everything you need to know about Anime Destiny Simulator codes.

All Active Anime Destiny Simulator Codes

RELEASE : 2 Damage Potions, 2 Energy Potions, 2 Yen Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Drop Potions (New)

: 2 Damage Potions, 2 Energy Potions, 2 Yen Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 2 Drop Potions UPDATE1 : 2 Energy Potions

: 2 Energy Potions 1KLIKES : Damage Potion, Energy Potion

: Damage Potion, Energy Potion SorryForShutdown: Yen Potion, Luck Potion

Expired Anime Destiny Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Use Codes in Anime Destiny Simulator

Image Source: AlphaxCross via Twinfinite

Open Anime Destiny Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the top right (it’s the first icon from the left). Type your code into the input field. Hit Enter to redeem the code.

Related Article: Flip Flop Simulator Codes

How to Get More Anime Destiny Simulator Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only two places you need to check out are the experience’s Roblox page and the Anime Destiny Discord server. Both will have some codes and update details, too.

However, some information over there can be inaccurate. For example, you’ll often see a code with an exclamation mark at the end of it, even though that isn’t part of the code. So, if you want the most up-to-date and easy-to-copy-paste list out there, bookmark this post and don’t bother with searching for codes yourself.

How to Get More Rewards in Anime Destiny Simulator

If you want to make your progress in this experience as efficient as possible, then you’ve got to claim the Playtime rewards whenever they are available. You can access them via the button next to the codes button, and they will net you potions, materials, and other boosts.

That should cover everything regarding codes, how to claim them, and other ways to get free loot in the Anime Destiny Simulator Roblox experience. If you want to get freebies for other titles, including Lawless Tycoon and Gigachad Simulator, be sure to visit the Roblox section on our website.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy