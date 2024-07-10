Gigachad Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024 We found some codes!

Recommended Videos

Want to pump your muscles without having to work out? Well, there is no way of doing that in real life, but you can do it using Gigachad Simulator codes! The best part is that you don’t even have to look for them, as we have done that for you. Scroll down to see the list.

All Active Gigachad Simulator Codes

10000 LIKES : Gem Boost, 3,500 Power (New)

: Gem Boost, 3,500 Power RELEASE: 400 Power, Gem Boost, 5% Permanent Coin Boost

Expired Gigachad Simulator Codes

100 LIKES

500 LIKES

1000 LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Gigachad Simulator

Image Source: Masterful Productions via Twinfinite

Open Gigachad Simulator on Roblox. Click Shop on the left. Select Codes on the bottom right. Type in @Something (it doesn’t matter what you type in; it always works) and press Verify. Type your code into the input field. Press Enter to redeem the code and get the freebies.

Related Article: Omega Rune Incremental Codes

How to Get More Gigachad Simulator Codes

Despite what the in-game tooltip says, you won’t find any codes on FlorizDev’s X profile. Instead, it’s best you visit the Masterful Productions Discord server. There, you’ll find codes not only for this but also for other experiences by the same dev.

Other Ways to Get Free Stuff in Gigachad Simulator

Invite Friends : You can get a +20% boost for each friend you invite.

: You can get a you invite. Playtime Rewards : Stay in the game and earn rewards. Collect them via the Claim button on the left.

: Stay in the game and earn rewards. Collect them via the button on the left. Log-in Rewards : Log-in each day for 7 days to get OP pets , power , and other boosts .

: Log-in each day for to get , , and . Free Pet Pack: Stay in-game for 45 minutes, like the experience, and join the Masterful Productions Roblox group to earn an x30 OP Pet. You can redeem it by clicking on the Free button just above Claim on the left.

That does it for our list of Gigachad Simulator codes. If you need codes for other experiences, be sure to visit the Roblox section on our website. For a few popular titles, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Anime Guardians codes, and our Five Nights TD tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy