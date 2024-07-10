Gigachad Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024
We found some codes!
Want to pump your muscles without having to work out? Well, there is no way of doing that in real life, but you can do it using Gigachad Simulator codes! The best part is that you don’t even have to look for them, as we have done that for you. Scroll down to see the list.
All Active Gigachad Simulator Codes
- 10000 LIKES: Gem Boost, 3,500 Power (New)
- RELEASE: 400 Power, Gem Boost, 5% Permanent Coin Boost
Expired Gigachad Simulator Codes
- 100 LIKES
- 500 LIKES
- 1000 LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Gigachad Simulator
- Open Gigachad Simulator on Roblox.
- Click Shop on the left.
- Select Codes on the bottom right.
- Type in @Something (it doesn’t matter what you type in; it always works) and press Verify.
- Type your code into the input field.
- Press Enter to redeem the code and get the freebies.
How to Get More Gigachad Simulator Codes
Despite what the in-game tooltip says, you won’t find any codes on FlorizDev’s X profile. Instead, it’s best you visit the Masterful Productions Discord server. There, you’ll find codes not only for this but also for other experiences by the same dev.
Other Ways to Get Free Stuff in Gigachad Simulator
- Invite Friends: You can get a +20% boost for each friend you invite.
- Playtime Rewards: Stay in the game and earn rewards. Collect them via the Claim button on the left.
- Log-in Rewards: Log-in each day for 7 days to get OP pets, power, and other boosts.
- Free Pet Pack: Stay in-game for 45 minutes, like the experience, and join the Masterful Productions Roblox group to earn an x30 OP Pet. You can redeem it by clicking on the Free button just above Claim on the left.
That does it for our list of Gigachad Simulator codes.