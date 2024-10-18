Age of Empires Mobile Codes (October 2024)

Crafting your own historical civilization is no easy feat, but using Age of Empires Mobile codes can make things a bit better. This new mobile game based on the beloved sim franchise is available now, so check out how to use codes right here!

All Age of Empires Mobile Codes

Age of Empires Mobile Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Age of Empires Mobile Codes (Expired)

AOEM10DAYS

AOEM20DAYS

8A2Z1B0NR

EH1Z16EVT

M91Z1NC27

How to Redeem Codes in Age of Empires Mobile

While there aren’t any active codes at the time of writing, the redemption method in Age of Empires Mobile is confirmed and working. Here’s what you need to do:

Boot up Age of Empires Mobile on your device and play through the tutorial.

Once you have free reign, tap your character’s icon and then the Settings button.

Press the Gift Redemption option and type a code from our list into the text box.

Hit the Exchange button and check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Age of Empires Mobile Codes?

Your first port of call should be the Age of Empires Mobile X page. It is constantly updated by the devs to share information on hotfixes and patches, so you can expect some codes to land here, too. There’s also an official website, Discord server, and Facebook page to check. Codes will very likely arrive there in the future!

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you load into Age of Empires Mobile. We’ll keep an eye out for new codes and add any to our list accordingly. That way you don’t need to worry about finding them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Firstly, make sure that the code you’re trying to use hasn’t already expired. We’ve seen so far that all codes that were active during playtests prior to launch have now expired, so they likely will have a fairly short period of activeness. Be sure to redeem each one the instant you spot it on our list!

Other than that, ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s published on our list. Even the slightest typo will cause the code to not work, so it may be easier to copy and paste codes instead.

