Anime Strike Simulator Codes (July 2024)

If you’re diving into this brand-new Roblox experience, chances are you’ll want some Anime Strike Simulator codes on your adventure. The new game from StarX Inc. has already amassed a fairly impressive player base, and fortunately there are boosts available for hardcore players and newcomers alike. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Strike Simulator Codes

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Working)

Release: Damage Potion, Luck Potion, Stars Potion, and Power Potion (New)

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strike Simulator

Making use of these codes is an incredibly easy process. Even better, it works on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Boot up Anime Strike Simulator from the Roblox game page.

In a lobby, tap the chat icon with three dots just below the settings code.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Confirm.

Check your inventory via the satchel icon to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Strike Simulator Codes?

Conveniently, you can find new coupons in the Anime Strike Simulator game page as linked above. As a fairly new game, the current code to usher in its release is detailed in the description, so you can’t miss it. Alongside that, there’s also an X page and Discord server, so it’s worth joining both to see if platform-exclusive codes arrive there.

Of course, we’d also recommend you bookmark this page and check in each time you play Anime Strike Simulator. We’ll do the boring work and check the web for more codes, adding them to our list as and when new ones arrive. That way, all you need to do is check in with Twinfinite and get to redeeming!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that your code has expired. This tends to happen quite a lot in Roblox games, where codes have a short shelf life and can expire without much prior warning from the devs. The inevitable workaround here to is to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Otherwise, it’s worth checking that you’re inputting the code exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes have very specific formatting quirks, including capitalization, special characters, and numbers. If you get even a single one of these in the wrong place, the code likely won’t work.

That’s all of the Anime Strike Simulator codes we have right now! Be sure to check back regularly for even more freebies. Until then, go ahead and check out the Type Soul Trello link and Clover Retribution Trello link. We’ve also got an Anime Defenders tier list and Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy