A Universal Time 3.0 Codes (January 2024)

Roblox is brimming with games like A Universal Time, where beloved characters from anime and manga come exist in one universe. The roleplaying aspect of it is pretty fun, too. Of course, like any Roblox game, there are A Universal Time codes to redeem.

All A Universal Time Codes List

Codes you redeem vary in their rewards, from in-game currency (like uCoins) to skin crates. That’s why it’s important you collect any free gifts for A Universal Time as soon as possible.

A Universal Time Codes (Working)

No active codes at this time.

A Universal Time Codes (Expired)

1MillionMembers

Ascension

AsgoreFanClub

BattleTendency

BonRestorePack

BonRestorePack2

Grindfest

GrindNeverStops

ILOVEGACHA

melon

NAHIDWIN

NewStandsWoo

PhantomBlood

PuddestApologyVideo

Reaper

UCOINSCOMPENSATION

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

How To Redeem Codes in A Universal Time

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

Join any game mode you want, preferably the training mode. Select the icon in the lower-left corner, the three dashes. Now select Shop from the main menu. Along the left-hand side, find and select Miscellaneous. After joining the Universal Time Studio Roblox group, type in a working code and you’re golden!

How Can You Get More A Universal Time Codes?

Well, there’s the AUT 3.0 Discord server, as well as the official Roblox group, Universe Time Studio. You should be a member of the latter already due to it being a requirement for redeeming codes. Other than that, the best way is to bookmark our page!

Why Are My A Universal Time Codes Not Working?

Codes for Roblox games can be, and often are, case-sensitive, which is the first thing you should look out for. That’s why it’s best to copy and paste directly from our list, to ensure everything is spelled correctly and letters are capitalized where applicable.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in A Universal Time

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

There aren’t a lot of opportunities for free rewards in A Universal Time, outside of completing quests. We highly recommend speaking with many of the NPCs scattered around the world as they’ll usually hand out quests. Otherwise, codes are your only other source.

What is A Universal Time?

A Universal Time is entirely focused on action and fighting, featuring abilities and characters from popular anime and manga like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Dragon Ball Z, Hunter x Hunter, and more. While the game does feature mostly PVP, there are PVE modes, and you can even stop by the training room to practice your moves.

And now we can close the book on A Universal Time codes, at least for now. Come back every now and then for new updates or you can collect free rewards from other experiences like Blox Fruits and Reaper 2.