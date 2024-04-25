Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 25, 2024 We found codes!

Looking for Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes? We’ve been doing that, too, and our efforts seem to have paid off. We collected all the codes in the list below, so check them out. Further down are instructions on how to redeem them, just in case.

All Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes List

Working Codes

HERO2024 : 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 5 Blue Easter Eggs, 100 Ascension Balls (New)

: 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 5 Blue Easter Eggs, 100 Ascension Balls ZTH111 : 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril (New)

: 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril ZTH2024 : 55.55K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Basic Refinement Stones (New)

: 55.55K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Basic Refinement Stones ZTHFB : 5 Recruitment Tokens

: 5 Recruitment Tokens EGG2024 : 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril

: 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril ZTH888 : 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril

: 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, Blue Easter Egg, 20 Intermediate Mithril VIP888 : 88.88K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, Random Orange Ornament Shard

: 88.88K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, Random Orange Ornament Shard VVIP999 : 200 Diamonds, 1 Artifact Advancement Stones, 20 Ascension Balls, Random Orange Ornament Shard

: 200 Diamonds, 1 Artifact Advancement Stones, 20 Ascension Balls, Random Orange Ornament Shard VIP2024 : 100 Diamonds, 55.55K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, 5 Random Purple Ornament Shards

: 100 Diamonds, 55.55K Gold, 20 Ascension Balls, 5 Random Purple Ornament Shards LUCK2024 : 55.55K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 20 Ascension Balls

: 55.55K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 20 Ascension Balls WELFARE1 : 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 50 Ascension Balls

: 88.88K Gold, 300 Diamonds, 50 Ascension Balls SAIL888: 88.88K Gold, 100 Diamonds, 50 Ascension Balls, 20 Intermediate Mithril

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Zero to Hero Pixel Saga

Follow the instructions below to redeem Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes:

Open Zero to Hero Pixel Saga on your device. Reach level 12 by clearing the campaign mode. Click on your avatar. Press the Gift Code button on the bottom. Type in your code. Click on Confirm to claim your freebies.

What if a Code Is Not Working?

Codes in this game aren’t really that long, but double-check your spelling if it says that the code doesn’t exist. Also, it could be that the code is expired, which the developers themselves never write about. If that’s the case with one of the codes, we’ll move it to the expired list as soon as we verify that.

How to Get More Zero to Hero Pixel Saga Codes?

To find Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes, head to the ZTH Discord server. The devs post updates there, and those often contain new codes. Also, you should check out the ZTH Facebook page just to make sure that you don’t miss anything. However, we check those places as well, so you don’t have to. Therefore, the only thing you really need to do is bookmark this post and get all the codes with minimum effort.

