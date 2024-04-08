Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 8, 2024 We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Girls Evo: Idle RPG isn’t generous when it comes to pull odds for the best 5-star characters, but they are when it comes to codes. These will help you get those extra few rolls you’ll desperately need in this game. So, to help you out, we’ve collected all the Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes and sorted them in a neat list just below.

All Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes List

APRILAPRIL : Diamond x 100, Starry Gold x 2, Gold x 1,000 (Valid till 4/12)

: Diamond x 100, Starry Gold x 2, Gold x 1,000 (Valid till 4/12) GIRLSEVO : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 LETSGOGE : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 FBREACH1K : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 1KREACHED : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 FORFBPLAYER : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 FORDISCORD : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 DCGUIDE : Diamond x 30, Starry Silver x 2, Gold x 10,000

: Diamond x 30, Starry Silver x 2, Gold x 10,000 CELMONTH : Diamond x 300, Advanced Summon Ticket x 2, Tier-up Stone x 200

: Diamond x 300, Advanced Summon Ticket x 2, Tier-up Stone x 200 VIP444 : Random 4-Star Shard x 30

: Random 4-Star Shard x 30 VIP555 : Random 4-Star Shard x 30

: Random 4-Star Shard x 30 VIP666 : 4-Star Headwear, 4-Star Necklace, 4-Star Weapon

: 4-Star Headwear, 4-Star Necklace, 4-Star Weapon VIP777 : 4-Star Outfit, 4-Star Waistlet, 4-Star Boots

: 4-Star Outfit, 4-Star Waistlet, 4-Star Boots VIP888 : Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000 VIP999: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

Expired Codes

EASTER

HEYTRICK

NICECOOL

SPRINGCOMES

GREENTEREE

COOLDAY

LANTERN

TOGETHER

SEEUIN3DAYS

LOVEDAY

CHINESENEWYEAR

SPRIGEVE

FEBSTART

BYEJAN

COLDWINTER

NEWSTART

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Girls Evo

Follow the instructions below to redeem Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes:

Open Girls Evo: Idle RPG on your device. Click on your Avatar picture in the top left. Click on Settings at the bottom. Click the Gift Code button. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your loot.

Why Aren’t My Codes Working?

If you’ve tried one of the codes and it isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. Codes in this game aren’t case-sensitive, but if you’re typing them by hand, a spelling mistake could sneak in. Also, some codes have expiration dates, so that could be the case as well.

Related Article: Idle Angels Codes

How to Find Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes

The latest codes for this game are posted on the official Girls Evo Discord server. It has a designated codes channel and other game-related information. However, going through it can be a huge time-sink, so instead, you should bookmark this post. We check for codes regularly and keep the list updated, saving you as much time as possible for that grind.

That sums up everything we have regarding Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes and how to redeem them in-game. For more articles like this, head over to the Codes section of our website. We’ve made lists for all the most popular games, and you’re bound to find something useful.

Finally, if you’re enjoying Girls Evo and want to try another mobile gacha with, you should try Monster Never Cry. Girls over there are just as cool, plus it’s much less P2W.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more