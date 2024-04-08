Category:
Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes (April 2024)

Ten out of ten Girls Evo players recommend using these.
Girls Evo: Idle RPG isn’t generous when it comes to pull odds for the best 5-star characters, but they are when it comes to codes. These will help you get those extra few rolls you’ll desperately need in this game. So, to help you out, we’ve collected all the Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes and sorted them in a neat list just below.

All Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes List

  • APRILAPRIL: Diamond x 100, Starry Gold x 2, Gold x 1,000 (Valid till 4/12)
  • GIRLSEVO: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • LETSGOGE: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • FBREACH1K: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • 1KREACHED: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • FORFBPLAYER: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • FORDISCORD: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • DCGUIDE: Diamond x 30, Starry Silver x 2, Gold x 10,000
  • CELMONTH: Diamond x 300, Advanced Summon Ticket x 2, Tier-up Stone x 200
  • VIP444: Random 4-Star Shard x 30
  • VIP555: Random 4-Star Shard x 30
  • VIP666: 4-Star Headwear, 4-Star Necklace, 4-Star Weapon
  • VIP777: 4-Star Outfit, 4-Star Waistlet, 4-Star Boots
  • VIP888: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000
  • VIP999: Diamond x 100, Advanced Summon Ticket, Gold x 10,000, Monster EXP x 10,000

Expired Codes

  • EASTER
  • HEYTRICK
  • NICECOOL
  • SPRINGCOMES
  • GREENTEREE
  • COOLDAY
  • LANTERN
  • TOGETHER
  • SEEUIN3DAYS
  • LOVEDAY
  • CHINESENEWYEAR
  • SPRIGEVE
  • FEBSTART
  • BYEJAN
  • COLDWINTER
  • NEWSTART
How to Redeem Codes in Girls Evo

Follow the instructions below to redeem Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes:

  1. Open Girls Evo: Idle RPG on your device.
  2. Click on your Avatar picture in the top left.
  3. Click on Settings at the bottom.
  4. Click the Gift Code button.
  5. Type in your code in the text box.
  6. Click on Redeem to claim your loot.

Why Aren’t My Codes Working?

If you’ve tried one of the codes and it isn’t working, make sure to double-check your spelling. Codes in this game aren’t case-sensitive, but if you’re typing them by hand, a spelling mistake could sneak in. Also, some codes have expiration dates, so that could be the case as well.

How to Find Girls Evo: Idle RPG Codes

The latest codes for this game are posted on the official Girls Evo Discord server. It has a designated codes channel and other game-related information. However, going through it can be a huge time-sink, so instead, you should bookmark this post. We check for codes regularly and keep the list updated, saving you as much time as possible for that grind.

That sums up everything we have regarding Girls Evo: Idle RPG codes and how to redeem them in-game. For more articles like this, head over to the Codes section of our website. We’ve made lists for all the most popular games, and you’re bound to find something useful.

Finally, if you’re enjoying Girls Evo and want to try another mobile gacha with, you should try Monster Never Cry. Girls over there are just as cool, plus it’s much less P2W.

