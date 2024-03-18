Monster Never Cry Tier List (March 2024)

Getting Evo Eggs and hatching monsters is the easiest part of Monster Never Cry. Setting up your squad, on the other hand, is hard. If you spend your resources on suboptimal characters, you’ll be stuck on certain stages for days. So, to help you out with your team-comp choices, here is our Monster Never Cry tier list.

Tier List of All Characters in Monster Never Cry

As in many other gacha games, spreading yourself too thin, especially in the early game, can waste you a lot of time in Monster Never Cry. So, it’s best to focus on a couple of characters with whom you can reliably clear content.

Early Game Tier List

Here is the tier list of the best sub-Hellfire characters in Monster Never Cry you should use in the early game:

S Tier Loki – The best DPS you can use before you can get strong Hellfire characters. Horace – Great synergy with Adlington and great overall support skills. Adlington – Benefits from the HP>Shield conversion from Horace and can then get a double HP bar effectively. Solid DPS and sustain. Siren – Also works great with Horace, as she can heal all the missing health relatively quickly. Gurnius – Falls a bit short of Loki regarding DPS in the start but catches up with ascensions.

A Tier Sylph – Her healing reduction debuff is good against enemies that heal or have supports but is fairly underwhelming as a DPS until you ascend her. Ivy – Good against enemies that jump onto your backline and has great buffs for your DPS characters. Still, Siren gives better sustain. Guardian I – The only Epic character in A tier for a reason: easy to get and has a 3-second stun by default.

B Tier Knightomaton – Has great CC and defense but is kind of underwhelming otherwise. Haborym – Pretty solid DPS and the best Epic one you can get. Frogashi – It might become better in the future as more characters are in the game, but for now, this thing is useless.

C Tier Pania – She fares pretty well, but you will quickly get a better support than her. Arachne – Most useless skills of all Epics. Still good as a stat stick. Sadora – Same as Arachne. Roosterai – Good damage, but Haborym and Guardian, I do everything this guy does but better. Bafomek – The best Elite character, but you will grow out of him extremely quickly. Oz – Same as Bafomek.

D Tier Klein – Irrelevant. Rabby – Irrelevant. Yuno – Irrelevant. Mimir – Irrelevant.



Also worth noting is that some Hellfire characters are great for early game even when only at 5 stars. Scroll down to check them out.

Hellfire Monster Tier List

There is a raging debate on the Discord server about which characters are best for late game. I tried to be objective as possible, again taking into consideration all of the above mentioned characteristics.

So, here is the tier list of the best Hellfire monsters in Monster Never Cry:

S Tier Lilith – Steals ATK from enemies and buffs herself. One of the top DPS characters in the game. Octasia – Debuffs enemies, buffs allies, and deals damage. Jack-of-all-trades type of character, especially good for PvP. Avanzo – Damage immunity when he falls to low HP. One of the best PvP characters and solid DPS, too. Zenobia – Gets revived when about to die, stuns enemies, and also has a 5-second silence in her kit. One of the few characters you can start investing in right away if you’re a whale.

A Tier Coronis – This thing is one of the few Hellfire monsters that can solo carry you in the early game. Great damage and self-heal. SynderHelden – Good magic-damage character but lackluster single-target DPS. Still very viable for PvE. Dullahan – One of the best tanks in the game and offers good CC in his kit. However, he doesn’t have revives like the S tier tanks. Undine – Great DMG and boosts your strongest DPS further. Dracula – Same as Coronis. Great for soloing early-game content and can carry your whole squad. He is worth investing into in the early game, but don’t overdo it, as there are better DPS options.

B Tier Venus – Good buffer even at 5 stars, and has solid DPS, too. Mischa – One of the best characters in the game for targeting the backline. Great PvP potential. Reddy – Better than nothing tank. Still, not worth investing into if you have any of the stronger ones. Shipshark – Tanky CC character that doesn’t do either of those things well.

C Tier Nafitha – Gets energy as teammates regen it. Can be useful in the future, but there aren’t that many meta energy-regen monsters right now. Medusa – Has good CC, but that’s about it. She might be viable as a counter in PvP. Kukulkan – Health regen is great for PvE, but it needs a lot of enemies to work well. Isn’t that viable in PvP. Sarcophagurl – Great PvP tank at max ascension but otherwise gets stomped. Needs a lot of investment to work, and she still falls short of Avanzo, Zenobia, and the like.

D Tier Oul – Garbage skills like the rest of D-tier monsters. Jarm – Skills are just very badly designed. Useless. Barend – Poor skill design and bad synergy with other characters.



Monster Never Cry Character Tips

Here are a few things to consider when choosing which characters you want to go full send with upgrades:

Rarity – There are five monster rarities in-game: Default, Elite, Epic, Legendary, and Hellfire. Getting Hellfire monsters will be harder in the early game, so upgrading and ascending Legendaries first is optimal (you’ll have more resources for that as well).

– There are five monster rarities in-game: Default, Elite, Epic, Legendary, and Hellfire. Getting Hellfire monsters will be harder in the early game, so upgrading and ascending Legendaries first is optimal (you’ll have more resources for that as well). Skills and Stats – You’ll always want to have at least one support in your party, but otherwise, DPS is king in this game. The faster you kill the bosses, the less time they’ll have to shoot you. So, investing in a DPS first is natural.

– You’ll always want to have at least one support in your party, but otherwise, DPS is king in this game. The faster you kill the bosses, the less time they’ll have to shoot you. So, investing in a DPS first is natural. Team-Comp Potential – Lastly, you’ll want any character you upgrade to be good with your team comp. If you have a lot of single-target DPS and a character that benefits from executing enemies, then the choice is obvious. However, if you have a lot of AoE and or DoT, then you might need sustain to keep you alive while the damage ticks.

That does it for our list of the best characters in Monster Never Cry. Choosing who to invest in all of your hard-earned resources should be a lot easier now. Also, if you like gacha games like this one, we have a bunch of other tier lists here on Twinfinite, including ones for Legend of Mushroom and Idle Angels.

