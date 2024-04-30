Manor Lords Best Militia

You know the old saying, attack is the best form of defense? Well then, that was even truer back in the old days of the Middle Ages when, at any moment, your town or village could end up being under attack. So, better be prepared for anything, and the best way to do so in Manor Lords is by having the right soldiers. Let’s take a look at Manor Lord Best Militia so you have all the information you need. Keep reading to find out.

Best Militia in Manor Lords

Best Melee Unit

Overall, we would say that the best melee unit that you might find in the game is the Retinue. They are quite strong and can withstand quite a bit of punishment, but can also deliver quite a strong attack on your enemy. But they come with a limitation, they can only be recruited after you’ve built a Manor. Building it will grant you five Retinue units.

After that, it is possible to add even more Retinue units, going up to twelve, for about 50 Treasury per soldier. By building Garrison Towers, that limit can be further increased to 24, and that’s as far as it can go. Still, it is possible to build further Manors in other regions, so you can continue adding Retinue units to your army.

The Militia Footmen are also a pretty safe choice, along with Light Mercenary Infantry and Spear Militia. While they might not be the strongest in terms of attacks, they all come equipped with decent defense numbers so they can withstand several attacks. On the weaker side, we have the Polearm Militia and Light Mercenary Spearmen which we would recommend only when your army is a bit unprepared.

Best Ranged Units

Naturally, the best ranged unit is your very own Archer Militia. They can be quite deadly once you spend some money and time to upgrade them. Meanwhile, the Heavy Mercenary Archer is of course able to withstand quite strong attacks, but they cost quite a bit and they can be useful only in the inital phase of your army being relatively untrained. Same with the Light Mercenary Archer, one you shouldn’t really spend much time or money on, once you have enough resources to upgrade your own army.

That is all we have for you on the best militia in Manor Lords. For more information on the game, do check out our other guides such as the best graphics settings and how to get planks.

