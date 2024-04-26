Scenery showing a castle and a lord in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic
Category:
Guides

How to Get Planks in Manor Lords

From mighty trees come ... mighty planks
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024

It takes a lot of work and the right materials to build a successful village. In Manor Lords, planks are very useful for construction and you will end up making quite a few as the game progresses! Find out below how to get planks in Manor Lords and start expanding your village.

How to Craft Planks in Manor Lords

Planks are one type of construction material you can craft in Manor Lords. These are used in constructing and upgrading buildings with wooden parts, so are pretty essential! Planks can only be made by refining wood obtained from trees around your camp.

manor lords homes village
Image Source: Slavic Magic

To get planks for use in building and upgrading your village, you will need to find a decent area to set up camp with plenty of trees all around. This saves any time journeying to fruitful locations. Set up camp in a space surrounded by trees and build a road to connect your camp to the forest. Build a Logging Camp (using 2x Wooden Logs) right in the woodlands. Make sure you have at least one hitching post and an oxen to drag the logs, as your villagers aren’t able to do it themselves.

As soon as you have your Logging Camp up and running, and people assigned to the job, you will start to produce Timber. You can then take that Timber to a Sawpit. Refine and transform the Timber into Planks at a Sawpit. Use the Planks to craft Wooden Parts at a Joiner’s Workshop. Soon you will have all the planks you need to expand your Manor Lords village.

What Can You Craft With Planks?

Planks are used for the following buildings:

  • Wooden Church
  • Joiner’s Workshop
  • Brewery Extension
  • Cobbler’s Workshop
  • Tailor’s Workshop
  • Blacksmith’s Workshop
  • Bakery Extension
  • Armorer’s Workshop
  • Manor

For more Manor Lords hints and tips check out what else we have to offer including the Manor Lords launch FAQ and other games like Manor Lords we think you would enjoy.

