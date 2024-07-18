How to Open Locked Treasure Chests in Dungeons of Hinterberg

There are many puzzles to solve and secrets to unravel in Dungeons of Hinterberg, with one of the most notable ones being the locked treasure chests that you can find in the overworld and the dungeons. Continue reading to learn how to open these locked treasure chests in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Locked Treasure Chest Key Location in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

You can get the locked treasure chest key in Dungeons of Hinterberg from Thea and David, who you can find sitting idly outside the construction building next to the movie theater on the Shopping Street.

The locked treasure chest key is a reward for increasing your bond with Thea to the Acquainted level. For this, you only need to spend time with her twice, so this shouldn’t take very long.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

It’s worth pointing out that Thea has one of the best social links in Dungeons of Hinterberg, and she also plays an important role in the game’s overarching narrative. As such, we recommend maxing out her social link before anyone else.

Once you have the key, you can unlock all the locked treasure chests around Hinterberg. These usually contain new pieces of gear or HP/MP potions, so it’s best not to sleep on them.

Where to fFnd Locked Treasure Chests in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

You can usually find a locked treasure chest near the final area of every dungeon. There are also a bunch scattered in the overworld, especially next to a dungeon entrance. For instance, there’s one right below the Ancient Tree dungeon in Hinterwald.

Once you pass a treasure chest, its location will be marked on your map, so you can use that to find and unlock it the next time you are in the area.

And that’s pretty much it! Opening all locked treasure chests in Hinterwald will also unlock the Grove Trove trophy, which you wouldn’t want to miss if you’re aiming for 100% completion.

