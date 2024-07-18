All Abandoned Mineshaft Dungeon Puzzle Solutions in Dungeons of Hinterberg

The Abandoned Mineshaft is one of the earliest dungeons you can encounter in the Doberkogel region of Hinterberg. Reaching the dungeon itself is quite tricky, not to mention some of the brain-wracking puzzles inside it. Continue reading to learn how to solve all the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon puzzles in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

How to Solve All Abandoned Mineshaft Dungeon Puzzles in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Your first main obstacle is actually below the entrance of the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon. You will notice two ends of a pulley, with one covered in goo and the other with an empty box. There is also a ladder next to it, but the path upwards is blocked by some rocks.

To reach the other side, use the Wrecking Ball skill on the empty box. The,n quickly use the Ball & Chain ability on the goo-covered side of the pully to pull the Wrecking Ball upwards. Use it to destroy the rocks blocking the path.

This should open up the path to the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon. Once you’re there, head inside to begin the real challenge.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Your first obstacle inside the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon is in the room with three rail tracks and two lone minecarts, with the second one hanging up on the wall by goo tentacles. Use the Ball & Chain ability to bring down the second minecart.

Now, each track has a pressure plate that can open up three different gates up ahead. Line up the minecarts in two of the three pressure plates and use the Wrecking Ball on the third one to open all gates.

Quickly make your way across before the ball detonates and talk to Travis, the photojournalist, who will invite you to meet him at the Krampus Bar in the town.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

The next major obstacle is beyond the room where you first fight the magic shield enemies. Use the minecart to gleefully make your way down to another locked room with a rail track and another pulley system.

Now, stand on the left platform of the pulley and use the Wrecking Ball on the right platform to reach upwards. Look towards the right and you will notice a rotating structure with four wings. Use your Ball & Chain ability on one of the wings to turn the structure and bring another minecart below next to the rail track.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Head down, destroy the goo, and use the mine cart for another thrilling ride across the mines. This time around, keep an eye on the track, as you will come across two diverging paths.

Take the one on the right and then again on the left and keep going past all the obstacles until you reach another area with a minecart, two rail tracks, and a switchboard.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Firstly, bring the minecart down to the left side of the rail track. Once it’s standing left of the switchboard, press the red switch and climb the minecart to reach the area on the other side of the room.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Here, on the right, you will notice another rotating platform covered in goo. Use the Ball & Chain ability to pull the goo on the other side to align the track to the right.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Now, go back to the initial room. Press the switch to reset the structure and bring back the minecart to its original position. Use the switch again to align the path on the right and use the minecart to reach the final area of the Mineshaft dungeon.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

And that’s pretty much it! Defeat the witch monster and her minions in the room and collect the stamp to complete the Mineshaft Dungeon.

