There are plenty of unique characters to meet and befriend in Dungeons of Hinterberg, but perhaps the most intriguing among them is Hannah’s shy German Shepherd. Unfortunately, he won’t pay you attention until you bring him some wild strawberries. Continue reading to learn where to find wild strawberries in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Wild Strawberries Location in Dungeons of Hinterberg

You can find wild strawberries on the western side of the Hinterwald region of Dungeons of Hinterberg. It’s right below the Ancient Tree dungeon.

If you haven’t yet cleared that dungeon, fast travel to the Skill Shrine and take the path on the left. Continue straight until you come across a bunch of monsters.

Clear out the monsters and take the ladder on the right. You can find the wild strawberries in this area. Head back to Hinterberg and give them to the dog to begin your social link with him.

Spending time with the dog will increase your Relaxation, and you will also get to name him. We went with Captain Sprinkles because Captain Sprinkles is a good boy’s name!

Raising your bond with the dog will not just unlock the Fury Friend achievement, but you will also learn the location of a hidden dungeon in Hinterwald.

The next time you head back to Hinterwald, go to the southernmost side of the map, near the Mushroom Glade fast travel point. You will find the dog waiting for you here.

Interact with him to complete the ‘A Furry Pal’ quest and he will dig up the entrance to the Mushroom Isles dungeon. It’s a relatively straightforward dungeon with light puzzles, so it shouldn’t be too hard to complete.

