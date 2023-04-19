What Are the Waffle Answers Today? (April 19, 2023)

Image Credit: Waffle

Following on from Wordle’s incredible popularity, a series of tangentially related daily word challenges have been produced to let players across the world scratch their proverbial itch. From Jumble to Globle to Waffle, there’s something for everyone. If you’re struggling to solve the latter, here’s the answer to today’s Waffle, for April 19, 2023.

Today’s (April 19, 2023) Waffle Answers Are…

Here are the answers to today’s 04/19/23 Waffle:

CLEAN

CADET

TORCH

DEBUT

NOTCH

EMBER

Yesterday’s Waffle Answers

The answers to yesterday’s (April 18, 2023) puzzle were:

MOTEL

MUCUS

SIEGE

TRADE

CRAFT

LATTE

How To Play

On the surface, Waffle is slightly more complicated than some other word-based daily brainteasers. However, once you’ve got to know the challenge it’s a lot of fun and easy to play.

You’ll be given a scrambled grid of letters in the shape of a waffle, with six words in total to figure out. The colors are significant too: a green tile means that letter doesn’t need to move, a yellow tile means it’s in the word but needs to move within that word, and a grey tile means that it’s not in the word it’s currently in.

There’s only fifteen moves allotted per game though, so you have to use your moves wisely to unscramble the words as quickly as possible. For each move you have in reserve when the words are correct, you earn a star.

Every game can be solved in a minimum of ten moves. If you use all fifteen without completing the game, you’ve not done it quickly enough and failed at the day’s challenge. If that’s the case though, don’t stress and use what you’ve learnt to tackle the following day’s puzzle.

That’s the answer to today’s Waffle and everything you need to know about the game. Be sure to check out the related content below for more on daily word challenges.

Related Posts