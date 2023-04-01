Today’s Jumble Answer (April 1, 2023)

Chicago Tribune

Wordle might be the internet’s big new obsession but comic book artist Martin Naydel’s Jumble has been teasing the brains of puzzle game enthusiasts since 1954. Once known as Scramble, the goal is straightforward: unscramble four words, then use selected letters from those words to complete a bonus challenge. There’s also an illustration that goes with each puzzle, giving players another clue to the day’s bonus challenge. If you’re struggling with today’s Jumble, here’s the answer for April 1, 2023.

Best Ways to Solve Jumble Daily Word Puzzle

Before we dive into today’s answer, we’ve a few tips for players to help you work out how to approach the puzzles. While it’s often tempting to just stare at the letters in front of you and try to create words out of the image before you, there are actually a few tricks to work through to make decoding the Jumble much easier. These include:

Separate consonants and vowels – Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa.

– Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa. Look for common letter pairs – As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be.

– As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be. Affixes – Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix.

– Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix. Start small – Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities.

– Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities. Last resort – Use a Jumble Solver (technically, it’s not cheating)

Today’s (April 1, 2023) Jumble Answer Is…

Here are the answers to the 04/1/23 Jumble puzzle:

First Words:

IGDTI = DIGIT

NPOER = PRONE

BFALFE = BAFFLE

GTLIPH = PLIGHT

Cartoon Answer:

WHEN THEIR NEWSPAPER PRINTED THE JUMBLE UPSIDE-DOWN ON APRIL 1, THEY…

DII PRO FFE PLT = FLIPPED FOR IT

Yesterday’s Jumble Answer

The answers to March 30’s Jumble were as follows:

PAYOS = SOAPY

CRIEI = ICIER

SCECAS = ACCESS

HORTAT = THROAT

Cartoon Answer – SOY IIR ESS THRT = REST IS HISTORY

Did you get today’s Jumble answer? If you want to try out similar challenges, check out our Wordle daily answer guide and the related content below.

