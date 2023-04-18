Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (April 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

On the lookout for the latest Anime Dimensions Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Anime Dimensions codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Anime Dimensions is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Albatross Games.

Anime Dimensions codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Roblox Anime Dimensions codes for free rewards.

All Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes

Last updated April 19, 2023 Added a new code yesterday.

Working Codes

YOR60 — Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes (New)

— Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes HUNDRED — Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 15VI9O — Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes WO1R58LD — Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1TO57NJURO — Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes WANO — Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1WA5TE6R — Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts 1S5LAYER5 — Use code for 100 Gems all boosts for 30 minutes

— Use code for 100 Gems all boosts for 30 minutes SUN — Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

— Use code for 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes 1BATT5LE4 — Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts 1Y5ZENS3 — Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts WORLD — Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts C1URS52ED — Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts SA1G5E1 — Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts BANKAI — Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts NEWYEAR — Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 300 Gems and All Boosts HA1T50SU — Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and All Boosts 1AL4TE9R — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1PRIES4TESS8 — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts K14IN7G — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts GIFT — Use code for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts CONTR14OL6 — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1FIE45ND — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts ULTRA — Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 1J4I4N — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts 1CHA4INS3AW — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts PO1CHIT42 — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 1N40OMI — Use code for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Use code for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts RED139 — Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts CHAINSAW — Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts CHAINSAW2 — Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

— Use code for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 700M — Use code for 700 Gems and All Boosts

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How Do You Redeem Anime Dimensions codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Anime Dimensions codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the small Twitter icon on the left side. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Anime Dimensions codes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Roblox-related content here at Twinfinite like a rundown of all pet trade values in Adopt Me, how to run in Roblox doors, how to fix Roblox error 279, and more. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

