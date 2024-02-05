Roblox Project Smash Codes (February 2024)

After some Project Smash codes? This Roblox game is all about arena combat, with a goal of knocking your enemies off of pedestals to win. Unlocking new abilities is key to the gameplay loop, and redeeming free codes can help make that grind even easier. Let’s get into it!

All Roblox Project Smash Codes

Project Smash Codes (Working)

There are no active Project Smash codes right now.

Project Smash Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Project Smash

Since codes don’t exist in Roblox Project Smash just yet, there isn’t a guaranteed method for redeeming them. As such, the instructions below are our estimate, based on how other games work.

Load into Project Smash via the Roblox game page.

Press the three lines icon to bring up the Menu, then select the Settings cog icon.

Scroll through the settings page until you see a Codes option.

Paste in a code from our list and press the Redeem button.

If the code works, you’ll get a pop-up message detailing your new freebies!

How Can You Get More Roblox Project Smash Codes?

While there aren’t any to speak of yet, the best place to keep an eye out for Roblox Project Smash codes is the game’s Discord server. There are two distinct announcement channels here, and either could host codes in the future.

Alongside that, there’s an X page to follow and a Roblox group worth joining. Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly, because we’ll update our lists if and when codes start landing.

Why Are My Roblox Project Smash Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a Project Smash code but find it isn’t working, that’s likely because the code in question is fake. The game doesn’t have a code redemption mechanic yet, so anything purporting to be an official code is in fact a phony.

We’ll need to play the waiting game until codes actually start showing up, at which point things should work smoothly for some handy extra freebies!

What is Roblox Project Smash?

Project Smash is an intense fighting game, no doubt inspired by the beloved Super Smash Bros. series. You dive into PvP arenas populated by many other players, all vying to defeat as many others as possible. The more you play the more exciting abilities and strengths you unlock, climbing the ranks to battle against the game’s best players.

That's all for this guide!