Is Roblox Shutting Down in 2024?

Is this really the end?

Roblox Characters
Image Source: Roblox Corporation

The long reign of Roblox servers has often caused fans to wonder if the game will eventually close down. More recently, some question if Roblox will shut down in 2024, and we’re here to explain what you can expect.

Will Roblox Shut Down in 2024?

To put it plain and simple, Roblox will not be shutting down in 2024 — or anytime soon, for that matter.

Rumors about its closure typically occur every year or so since it has been active for so long. In fact, the team behind the franchise even had to address these speculations back in 2020, telling fans not to believe everything they read on the internet.

At this point, it’s become a tradition for closure rumors to surface each year, and fans have already lost count of how many times Roblox has “shut down.” One of the reasons why these rumors have been circulating could be due to its free-to-play mechanics; however, we do have to consider the massive amount of in-game currency it generates with Robux and all the merchandise surrounding it.

If you are still worried about the state of the game, you can rest assured it’s fine thanks to the Quarter 3 2023 earning report, which proves the franchise’s continued success. The data shows that the installment has generated over $700 million in revenue with over 70 million daily active users. With this in mind, it would be highly suspect if the company shut down the game, given that it’s doing reasonably well for itself.

There will likely be more speculations about Roblox closing down over the coming years, and, barring some extreme scenario, you can choose to ignore them just like before. The only time the rumors will be true is if the corporation confirms it themselves, but it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon given its tremendous success throughout the years.

Now that you know Roblox is not shutting down in 2024, you can dig into more information about the game by checking out the relevant links below, including how to check its server status.

