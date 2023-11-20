Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (November 2023)

With Attack on Titan officially over, you don’t have to say goodbye to the universe just yet, not while Attack on Titan Revolution exists. It’s a surprisingly deep Roblox experience that lets you create your own character and fight off titans.

To ensure your survival, use these Attack on Titan Revolution codes!

All Available Codes in Attack on Titan Revolution

We went ahead and did the work just for you and tested the following codes. You can still cash in on the rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution:

Sorry2 : Use this code to collect x500 Gems and x25 Spins

: Use this code to collect x500 Gems and x25 Spins Sorry : You’ll get x50 Spins with this code

: You’ll get x50 Spins with this code Demo2: And another x150 Spins with this code

Every Expired Code in Attack on Titan Revolution

As usual, no Roblox code lasts forever. When it has run its course, it’ll show up here. You can no longer collect these rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution.

Likes2k

Likes1K

Members2k

Likes500

FreeSpins

Members1k

Demo

Shutdown2

Shutdown1

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

If you’ve been up and down the menus and still can’t find the code redemption window in Attack on Titan Revolution, you aren’t alone. It’s actually quite easy to miss, so don’t feel bad!

The first thing you’ll need to do is head back to the main menu. That requires restarting Attack on Titan Revolution. I don’t mean the lobby! From the main menu, choose Codes. In the bottom-right corner, you’ll see a teeny tiny code redemption window. Type in your codes there, being mindful of spelling (capitalization doesn’t matter) and redeem!

Can You Earn Free Rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution?

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

As a matter of fact, you can! Attack on Titan Revolution is set up similarly to a live service game. If you head back to the lobby, you’ll see two tabs along the top: Quests and Battlepass.

As you increase your BP level by simply playing the game, you’ll unlock tiers. Each tier rewards a different item, like Gold, Spins, and Gems. You’ll also earn similar rewards by completing daily, weekly, and side quests.

Well, that about does it with the latest Attack on Titan Revolution codes. You can net yourself some more free gifts by using the links down below or searching your favorite Roblox game.