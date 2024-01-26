Roblox MotoRush Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 26, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Buying your dream bike, customizing it however you want, and taking it out onto the highway is what MotoRush is all about. However, just like in real life, you’ll need cash to do that, and earning it isn’t easy. Luckily, codes can help you with that, so we’ve collected all the working MotoRush codes in one place so you can better spend your time enjoying the world of MotoRush. Check them out below.

All MotoRush Codes List

MotoRush Codes (Working)

UPDATE : Cash $1,000

: Cash $1,000 3KLIKES : Cash $1,500

: Cash $1,500 1MVisits: Cash $2,600

MotoRush Codes (Expired)

2KLIKES

2000LIKES

XMAS

100LIKES

1000LIKES

250KVISITS

GameRelease

HALLOWEEN!

How to Redeem Codes in MotoRush

Follow the instructions below to redeem MotoRush codes:

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Open MotoRush on Roblox. Press the Code button on the right side of the screen (it looks like a gift box). Type in your code in the text box. Click on Claim to claim your freebies.

How Can You Get More MotoRush Codes?

MotoRush Inc. posts the newest codes together with patch notes on their Discord server. They post them on their Twitter/X profile as well, but they rarely make any kind of announcement there, so it’s much less reliable than checking out Discord.

Going through irrelevant Discord messages or outdated Twitter/X posts is a waste of time. Therefore, you should bookmark this post instead. We check for new codes and update the Working list often, so you can just check up on the list occasionally for any new ones.

Why Are My MotoRush Codes Not Working?

The most common reason for a non-working code is a spelling mistake. Codes in MotoRush are case-sensitive and often include a mix of numbers and letters. Copying and pasting the codes into the input field will ensure you are using the correct codes.

Also, the code you tried to redeem could already be claimed on your account or expired. The game will give you a notification if that happens, so inputting the same code repeatedly shouldn’t be a problem. For expired codes, though, there is nothing you can do, as it’s entirely up to the devs whether they want to retire a code or not.

Related Article: Roblox Drive World Codes

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in MotoRush

Here is a list of free stuff you can claim and should watch out for when playing MotoRush:

Daily rewards : You will unlock them every 24 hours.

: You will unlock them every 24 hours. Playtime rewards: Play up to 2 hours each day and get $17,800 and 300 Gems. These reset daily, and you can access them via the medal button on the left.

What is MotoRush?

MotoRush is a motorcycle open-world simulation experience. You earn money just by driving around, and you can use that money to buy new bikes, modify the ones you already own, and unlock different helmets. If you are confident enough, you can even challenge other players to 1v1 races. It’s all up to you.

Anyway, that’s everything you need to know about codes in MotoRush. For more articles like this, visit the codes section of our website. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out. Finally, if you haven’t already, check out Midnight Chasers, as it’s another highway-racing Roblox experience.