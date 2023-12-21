Roblox Midnight Chasers Codes (December 2023)

Roblox has many racing experiences, but Midnight Chasers offers one cool theme. It has you racing on the Japanese motorways in custom-built cars. By redeeming Midnight Chasers codes, you will get money and 2X bonus cash time you can use to fill your garage with the fastest cars Midnight Chasers has to offer.

All Midnight Chasers Codes List

Midnight Chasers Codes (Working)

NewMap! — $30000

— $30000 ThanksFor3000 — $15000

— $15000 BigUpdate! — 2X money boost in-game for 20 minutes

Midnight Chasers Codes (Expired)

Race!

ThanksFor2000

CarsUpdate

ThanksFor800

Update

Release!

How to Redeem Codes in Midnight Chasers

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Midnight Chasers codes:

Open Midnight Chasers on Roblox. Click on Promotions (middle button) on the bottom left. Switch to the Codes tab on the left. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

The boosts you get from codes are in the Boosts tab on the left, and you can activate them whenever you want.

How Can You Get More Midnight Chasers Codes?

You can get the newest Midnight Chasers codes by joining the official Midnight Chasers Discord server and on their official Twitter/X page. Searching through numerous unrelated messages and posts can be time-consuming, so you should bookmark this article instead. We do our best to keep the Working list updated, so come back occasionally to check for the latest codes.

Why Are My Midnight Chasers Codes Not Working?

There are multiple reasons why your Midnight Chasers might not be working. Here are the most common ones:

Spelling mistake — all codes are case-sensitive and often have a mix of numbers, letters, and special symbols.

You already redeemed the code — there are multiple working codes at the moment, and you might have redeemed one of them before going through our list.

The code is expired — all codes have expiration dates, but developers rarely specify them.

The best practice is to copy-paste each code into the input field, removing any chance of spelling errors. Also, if any of the codes from our list expires, notify us, and we will swiftly update our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Midnight Chasers

There is only one thing you can get for free in Midnight Chasers besides the redeemable codes: a 25% permanent boost to cash earned from driving. You get it by joining the official Midnight Chasers group on the Roblox app. Do this if you haven’t yet. It requires little work, and you can always use more money.

What Is Midnight Chasers?

Midnight Chasers is a Roblox city racing simulator inspired by the car races that were frequent on Tokyo’s Bayshore Route back in the 90s. The goal of the game is simple—drive as fast as you can on this Japanese expressway and leave your opponents choking on your exhaust fumes.

