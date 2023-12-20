The Ride Codes (December 2023)

Experience the thrill of participating in a bike race without leaving your house! In The Ride, just like in real life, you must upgrade your bike as much as possible to be the first biker on the finish line. Customizing and enhancing your vehicle is costly, though.

If you need more RM to upgrade your rims, brakes, and other parts of your bike or do certain cosmetic changes, claim The Ride codes listed below. Use the resources you get to make your bike as fast (and fabulous) as possible and win every single race in style! Check out our Drag Project codes to get more cash to improve your vehicle in this experience as well!

All The Ride Codes List

The Ride Codes (Working)

50K LIKES FREE BIKE – RM 35000 (New)

The Ride Codes (Expired)

3klikes

How to Redeem Codes in The Ride

Redeeming The Ride codes is easy if you follow these steps:

Open The Ride on Roblox. Click the Settings icon on the left side of your screen. Click the Codes tab. Type in your code in the text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your goodies.

How Can You Get More The Ride Codes?

You can join the official exrgarage Discord server and exrgarage Roblox group to look for The Ride codes. You will have to scroll through numerous messages and posts, though, which can be time-consuming. The easiest way to find all the codes at once is by saving our article and coming back to check for new codes occasionally.

Why Are My The Ride Codes Not Working?

If your The Ride codes didn’t grant any freebies, there can be two potential issues:

Wrong spelling—Unless you input each code as-is, you won’t be able to claim goodies. Copy/paste the codes to ensure they’re spelled correctly.

Expired codes—Every code expires after some time, so try to redeem them before that happens. If you come across an invalid code in this article, let us know. We will check the problematic code and make the necessary changes to our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in The Ride

Besides redeeming The Ride codes, cruising the streets is the only other option to earn more RM. Consider joining the game’s Discord server (find the link above) and participate in events and giveaways announced there to get a chance to win rewards.

What Is The Ride?

The Ride is a motorcycle riding Roblox simulator and a sequel to the Drag Project. In the game, you can either drive around exploring different maps or participate in races with other players. Choose your preferred vehicle and customize it to fit your style and driving preferences. If you need additional resources to purchase a better bike or upgrade your existing one, redeem the codes listed above!

