All Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

Nothing beats a good ol’ tower defense game. Not only is it super fun strategising and placing your defensive units as waves upon waves of pesky monsters attempt to wreak havoc on your base, but it also runs the gamut between relaxing and chill and nail-bitingly intense all at the same time. If you’re here, you’re likely pondering one very specific question: What are all the Ultimate Tower Defense codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?
All Working Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox
Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Ultimate Tower Defense right now:
- 360KLikes – 5k Gold (NEW)
- 2023 – 500 Gems (new servers only)
- 350KLikes – 5k Gold
- leaderboardreset6 – 75 Gems
- Christmas2022 – 350 Gems
All Expired Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox
These codes have expired and no longer work in Ultimate Tower Defense:
- 340kLikes – 5k Gold
- 330KLikes – 5K Gold
- 320klikes – 5k Gold
- 600MillionVisits – 100 Gems
- LateJuly4 – 200 Gems
- Easter2022 – 250 Gems
- MillionMembers – 500 Gems
- StayGreen2022 – 200 Gems
- 300klikes – 5k Gold
- 310klikes – 5k Gold
- 290KLikes – 5K Gold
- 270KLikes – 5K Gold
- 500MillionVisits – 500 Gems
- ANIME – 1,000 Gold
- Blueio – Blueio
- Veyar – Veyar
- Inemajohn – Inemajohn
- Betero – Betero
- Tofuu – Tofuu
- Gravy – GravyCatMan Hero
- Maja – 75 Gold
- BREN0RJ7 – Bren0RJ7
- SnowRBX – SnowRBX
- MerryChristmas – Christmas Spidey
- Russo – Russo
- Sub2PlanetMilo – Plantet_Milo
- 260KLikes – Free Gold
- 240KLikes – 5,000 Gold
- 230KLikes – 3,000 Gold
- 220Klikes – 3,000 Gold
- 210klikes – 3,000 Gold
- 300mvisits – 10,000 Gold
- 170kLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 180KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 20Updates – 100 Gems
- 200Klikes – 10,000 Gold
- 600kGroupMembers – 150 Gems
- 190KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 100Gems – 100 Gems
- 150KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- valentinesday – 2,000 Gold
- 50mVisits – 1,500 Gold
- 160kLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 250mVisits – 7,500 Gold
- 5/30/2021 – 150 Gems
- 5/12 – 50 Gems
- 110KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 120klikes – 2,500 Gold
- 130KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 140KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 100Mvisits – 2,000 Gold
- 200Mvisits – 5,000 Gold
- 100KLikes – 5,000 Gold
- 90klikes – 2,500 Gold
- Patrick – 5,000 Gold
- 80klikes – 2,500 Gold
- 70KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 60klikes – 2,500 Gold
- 50KLikes – 2,500 Gold
- 45klikes – 2,000 Gold
- 40KLikes – 2,000 Gold
- 30KLikes – 2,000 Gold
- 25klikes – 2,500 Gold
- Update4 – 150 Gold
- 20MVisits – 50 Gold
- 15KLikes – 500 Gold
- 10KLikes – 500 Gold
- Blackbeard! – 100 Gems
- Release – 50 gold
How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Tower Defense
Redeeming codes in Ultimate Tower Defense is easy as pie. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox.
- On the left-hand side, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon (as highlighted in the image above).
- Type in a code exactly as it appears on the working codes list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your newly acquired items. You’re welcome, folks!
So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this has helped to answer your question about what all the working codes are in Ultimate Tower Defense. For more, here’s a full breakdown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Or alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.