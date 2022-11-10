Why Is Purple in the Vents in Roblox Rainbow Friends? Answered

Even though Roblox is primarily a platform aimed at younger gamers, you may be surprised to hear that there are a lot of popular horror experiences on there. One of the most famous is the cat-and-mouse creep-’em-up Rainbow Friends, which was developed by Fragment Games. If you’re here, though, you’re likely wondering about one thing: Why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends? Well, you’ve come to the right place. So, without further delay, let’s get into it!

Why Is Purple Hiding in the Vents in Rainbow Friends?

Essentially, we think that Purple is incredibly shy and maybe doesn’t get on with the other Rainbow Friends family. In other words, Purple doesn’t fit in with his friends, and as a result, Purple loves to hide away in vents, where he can grab and scare any unsuspecting passers by.

Truth is, Purple is a very mysterious member of the Rainbow Friends family. Some fans even believe that Purple isn’t even actually one of the Rainbow Friends family members at all. We know! Creepy, right?

You see, when you head into the nursery area with the balloons, there’s an image of all the Rainbow Friends family: Green, Blue, and Red. But where’s Purple? That’s right, Purple is nowhere to be seen.

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Thing is, if you look closely in this room, there are a lot of balloons bunched up together, but you may also notice one lonely purple balloon floating on its own up in the middle of the ceiling. Our theory? This was put there deliberately by the developer to symbolise Purple’s shy and isolated existence in the Rainbow Friends group.

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Long story short, Purple is kind of a sympathetic monster as he’s actually just a really shy critter that doesn’t quite fit in with his peers. We honestly feel a little sorry for the poor creature. Nobody deserves that, right?

So, that about wraps things up for our guide on why is Purple in the vents in Rainbow Friends. For more on Roblox, here’s a detailed roundup of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all the marker locations in Find the Markers, and the top 10 best Bloxburg houses. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

