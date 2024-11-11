Shonen Unleashed Codes (November 2024)

Looking for Shonen Unleashed codes? You may be waiting a while. This Roblox game from developer Badr has blown up in the past few weeks, hitting millions of plays and garnering a huge fanbase. As such, it’s no surprise that codes are wildly sought after. Let’s look at the current situation!

All Shonen Unleashed Codes

Shonen Unleashed Codes (Working)

There are no working Shonen Unleashed codes, and the developer has confirmed that they’ll never be added to the game.

Shonen Unleashed Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Shonen Unleashed

Since codes are guaranteed to not be in Shonen Unleashed, there isn’t a concrete redemption process to follow. As such, the instructions below are just our best guess as to how it would work, even though it seems very unlikely.

Load into Shonen Unleashed from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re on the main menu, select the Settings menu (which isn’t there at the time of writing).

Scroll down until you reach the codes redemption text box and type in a code from our list.

Hit Redeem and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Shonen Unleashed Codes?

As stated earlier, coupons aren’t present in Shonen Unleashed and supposedly will never be added to the game. At least, that’s what the devs say on the Discord server whenever reports of fake codes swirl around. Therefore, there’s no way of actually accessing codes, given the precarity of that situation.

Regardless, we’d recommend that you keep an eye on the Discord server and bookmark this page to stay on top of codes. If the situation miraculously changes, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the relevant information accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, any coupons you see online purporting to be for Shonen Unleashed are unfortunately fakes. Even if you spot them, there’s no way to actually use them in-game in any case.

If codes do eventually land, be sure to type them in exactly as they’re displayed on our list. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks, so even a minor typo will cause them to not work. Therefore, it’s likely easier to just copy and paste them in directly.

That’s everything we know about Shonen Unleashed codes right now. For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got a Ludus Merge Arena tier list, the Fisch Trello link, and a Haze Reverb tier list to use.

