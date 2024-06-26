Five Nights TD Tier List – All Units Ranked (June 2024)

FNTD is one of the most engaging tower defense experiences we’ve had in a while. All of the most iconic animatronics are in it, and choosing the best ones to put on your team is all that matters if you wish to top the leaderboards. To help you do just that, here is our definitive Five Nights TD tier list!

Five Nights TD Tier List

Image Source: TierMaker and Hyper TD via Twinfinite

S Tier FNTD Units

Shadow Freddy — Shadow Freddy is a late-game full AoE unit with a very good range and superb DPS. Place him on corners to maximize his potential.

— Shadow Freddy is a late-game full AoE unit with a very good range and superb DPS. Place him on corners to maximize his potential. Withered Bonnie — Withered Bonnie is basically a single-target, long-range version of Shadow Freddy. Place her in the middle between two parallel roads to max out her usage.

— Withered Bonnie is basically a single-target, long-range version of Shadow Freddy. Place her in the middle between two parallel roads to max out her usage. Plane Boy — Plane Boy is an upgraded version of Withered Bonnie, though with a 50% higher cost. Still, he is one of the best late-game units you can get in Five Nights TD.

— Plane Boy is an upgraded version of Withered Bonnie, though with a 50% higher cost. Still, he is one of the best late-game units you can get in Five Nights TD. Shadow Bonnie — Shadow Bonnie is a straight-up better version of Shadow Freddy, though it’s rare, and it costs more to place. Still, she is capable of almost solo carrying you in the late game.

— Shadow Bonnie is a straight-up better version of Shadow Freddy, though it’s rare, and it costs more to place. Still, she is capable of almost solo carrying you in the late game. Endo — Endo is a damage-boosting support unit you’ll simply need to have for late-game endless runs.

— Endo is a damage-boosting support unit you’ll simply need to have for late-game endless runs. Pirate Withered Foxy — Pirate Withered Foxy is one of if not the best early/mid-game units in FNTD. He has excellent range, damage, cost, and attack speed. He has it all, really.

— Pirate Withered Foxy is one of if not the best early/mid-game units in FNTD. He has excellent range, damage, cost, and attack speed. He has it all, really. Blighted Endo Freddy — Blighted Endo Freddy is a full AoE unit with extremely good range and one of the best DPSs of all AoE units in the game. He is just OP.

— Blighted Endo Freddy is a full AoE unit with extremely good range and one of the best DPSs of all AoE units in the game. He is just OP. Endo 02 — Together with Pirate Withered Foxy, Endo 02 is one of the best early/mid-game units. It has a low cost, high placement count, and high DPS. What more do you need?

— Together with Pirate Withered Foxy, Endo 02 is one of the best early/mid-game units. It has a low cost, high placement count, and high DPS. What more do you need? Marionette’s Puppeteer — With the recent buffs, Marionette’s Puppeteer is simply too strong. It’s full AoE (modest range, though), and it deals massive damage. You can’t go wrong with it, really.

A Tier FNTD Units

Withered Foxy — Withered Foxy is one of the best units you can get early on, together with Toy Bonnie. He attacks two enemies at once, has the highest base range of all non-Mythic+ units, and has a really good attack speed. It’s everything you’ll need and more for the early/mid-game.

— Withered Foxy is one of the best units you can get early on, together with Toy Bonnie. He attacks two enemies at once, has the highest base range of all non-Mythic+ units, and has a really good attack speed. It’s everything you’ll need and more for the early/mid-game. Toy Bonnie — Toy Bonnie has a high attack speed, good range, and good starting damage. The only real downside is that you can place only 3 of them. If you get her, you’ll be able to speed run the early/mid-game in Five Nights TD.

— Toy Bonnie has a high attack speed, good range, and good starting damage. The only real downside is that you can place only 3 of them. If you get her, you’ll be able to speed run the early/mid-game in Five Nights TD. Withered Freddy — Withered Freddy is a continuous unit just like Toy Bonnie, though he is more expensive and better suited for the late game. Naturally, all of his stats are just straight-up better than Toy Bonnie’s.

— Withered Freddy is a continuous unit just like Toy Bonnie, though he is more expensive and better suited for the late game. Naturally, all of his stats are just straight-up better than Toy Bonnie’s. Mangle — Mangle is a pretty solid late-game explosion unit. However, it shouldn’t be your priority, as S-tier ones outperform it most of the time.

— Mangle is a pretty solid late-game explosion unit. However, it shouldn’t be your priority, as S-tier ones outperform it most of the time. Balloon Boy — Balloon Boy is an explosion unit with very high base damage and a somewhat long cooldown. He is better than Puppet as he costs less, and you can get much more value from his attacks.

— Balloon Boy is an explosion unit with very high base damage and a somewhat long cooldown. He is better than Puppet as he costs less, and you can get much more value from his attacks. Withered Golden Freddy — Withered Golden Freddy is a single-target DPS with high base damage and low cooldowns. He is very good for late-game, though there are better options.

B Tier FNTD Units

Golden Freddy — Considering he has one of the lowest DPSs of all mythics, Golden Freddy is really expensive. Consider him a late-game version of Toy Freddy that is better than having nothing at all.

— Considering he has one of the lowest DPSs of all mythics, Golden Freddy is really expensive. Consider him a late-game version of Toy Freddy that is better than having nothing at all. Bonnie — Bonnie is an upgraded version of Toy Bonnie. However, her $10,000 placement price is just too high. Still, if you’ve got nothing better for the end game in FNTD, use her.

— Bonnie is an upgraded version of Toy Bonnie. However, her $10,000 placement price is just too high. Still, if you’ve got nothing better for the end game in FNTD, use her. Rockin Bonnie — Rocking Bonnie is a full AoE unit that is primarily used to deal with large packs of very weak enemies. Besides that, she is virtually useless.

— Rocking Bonnie is a full AoE unit that is primarily used to deal with large packs of very weak enemies. Besides that, she is virtually useless. Puppet — Puppet has very high base damage and range, but its attack speed is atrociously slow (10 seconds by default). Moreover, the damage is so high you’ll be wasting DPS most of the time. Until they rebalance her, I can’t see her being higher than B-tier.

— Puppet has very high base damage and range, but its attack speed is atrociously slow (10 seconds by default). Moreover, the damage is so high you’ll be wasting DPS most of the time. Until they rebalance her, I can’t see her being higher than B-tier. Baker Toy Chica — Baker Toy Chica is an explosion unit with fairly balanced starting stats (40 DMG / 15 Range / 1s cooldown). I’d say she is solid for the early/mid-game and nothing beyond that.

C Tier FNTD Units

Toy Freddy — Toy Freddy is a massive upgrade over regular Freddy, though it is more expensive. Still, he is pretty okay for the early/mid-game.

— Toy Freddy is a massive upgrade over regular Freddy, though it is more expensive. Still, he is pretty okay for the early/mid-game. Withered Chica — Withered Chica is better than Toy Freddy but still not good enough for B-tier. She is a solid single-target DPS.

— Withered Chica is better than Toy Freddy but still not good enough for B-tier. She is a solid single-target DPS. Toy Chica — Toy Chica is an explosion unit, making her good for dealing with many weak enemies. However, her initial attack speed is really bad, making her suboptimal in the early game.

D Tier FNTD Units

Chica — Chica is an explosion unit with a low attack speed. Use her only for the early game and when dealing with a lot of small enemies.

— Chica is an explosion unit with a low attack speed. Use her only for the early game and when dealing with a lot of small enemies. Foxy — Foxy is melee, which is detrimental in a TD game. I simply can’t see him being used much.

— Foxy is melee, which is detrimental in a TD game. I simply can’t see him being used much. Freddy — Freddy is a single-target unit that isn’t useful past the early game. Its high placement count and low cost make it the best in the D tier.

That about does it for our Five Nights TD tier list. If you want to stay up-to-date with the meta in FNTD, be sure to bookmark this post, as we’ll be updating it whenever there’s an update—that is, after we’ve tested the new units, of course.

Also, if you want to try out some other strategy-filled Roblox experiences, I recommend Anime Defenders and Anime Impact. The latter even blends JRPG elements with modern TD gameplay. Moreover, it features solo and duo PvP, making the game extremely competitive, and if you dig that, it’s a must-try.

