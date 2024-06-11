Five Nights TD Codes - an animatronic from Five Nights at Freddys looking scary
Five Nights TD Codes (June 2024)

Let's unlock some stuff!
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 10:14 am

Playing with scary robots is always fun and that’s exactly what you will be doing in this Roblox experience. But what about some free rewards and unlocks? That’s what these Five Nights TD Codes are all about. Keep reading to check them out and see how they work.

Five Nights TD Codes (Working)

  • FiveNightsTD: 100 Tokens
  • RELEASE: 100 Tokens

Five Nights TD Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.
The code redemption screen in Five Nights TD.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Five Nights TD

Here is how to redeem codes in the game:

  • Load into Five Nights TD from the Roblox game page.
  • In the bottom corner of the screen, enter settings (tap on the “cog” icon).
  • Use the code box to enter the code.
  • Copy the code as it is from this page.
  • Click Redeem.
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How to Get More Five Nights TD Codes

The developers of Five Nights TD are releasing codes on their social media. You might consider joining their Roblox group, or also their Discord server, along with following their X page. Another great way to check out all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often, of course!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work because of typos. So, always make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.

What is Five Nights TD?

The game is a classic tower defense game featuring many of the beloved characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. Spend your money to get the most powerful animatronics and defend your base as much as possible to get more money to survive another day. It is a fun Roblox experience for all ages!

That’s all we have for you on Five Nights TD codes. For more Roblox codes, check out Sea of Conquest codes and Roblox Fireworks Playground codes.

