The Time of Ninja Codes (August 2024)

After some The Time of Ninja codes? This premium Roblox game recently entered a paid beta period, with players getting a chance to enjoy the anime-inspired action for the first time. If you’re one of those paid players and want some boosts as you get going, redeeming codes is a great way to do so.

All The Time of Ninja Codes

The Time of Ninja Codes (Working)

SORRYSHUTDOWN : Spins (New)

: Spins SORRYFORNEWBUGS : Spins

: Spins FIXANDNEWS: Spins

The Time of Ninja Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Time of Ninja

The instructions below will help you to redeem codes in The Time of Ninja. Note that the game is currently inaccessible on console versions of Roblox, but this will work on mobile and PC versions.

Load up The Time of Ninja via the Roblox game page (once you’ve paid for it).

Once you’re in the game, press the Menu button at the top-left of the screen.

Then, tap the Twitter bird icon to bring up the codes text box to the left.

Type in a code from our list and hit the Enter button.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More The Time of Ninja Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the The Time of Ninja Discord server. There’s quite an extensive verification process, but once you’re in you’ll find new codes in the ‘announcements’ channel. There’s also a Roblox group and X page, but no codes there yet.

Of course, you’re best off bookmarking this page and sticking with Twinfinite for all of your codes needs. We’ll manually check for new codes, adding them to our list as we spot them. That way, you don’t have to crawl through chat logs to get the latest freebies!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to use in The Time of Ninja has expired. It remains unclear how long the average code will remain active for, however. Since it’s a premium Roblox game, there’s a good chance codes will remain active for more time than most coupons tend to. Regardless, you’re best off using each code as soon as you spot it.

Also, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on our list. Since Roblox codes tend to have very specific formatting quirks, you’ll want to make sure you’re avoiding any typos. Therefore, simply pasting them in from our list is probably the safest bet.

