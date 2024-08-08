If you’re a fan of brutal and unforgiving fighting games then Kengan is the Roblox experience you should be on the lookout for. Not to be confused with other similar titles such as Kengun, Kengan provides a unique and challenging fighting game that only the toughest can survive. If you want to minimize your rage and frustration, be sure to learn all about it through the official Kengan Trello Link.

Kengan Trello Link

https://trello.com/b/1WadNqBL/kengan-trello

This is the official Kengan Trello Link and you can find the up-to-date Trello board for the game here. This is the official Trello board and it contains a fairly complete database for everything in Kengan. If you’re looking to learn about the game and its progression systems, this is the best place to go. Progression in Kengan is quite difficult and this board will give you some essential knowledge and guidance.

What Is on Kengan Trello?

The Kengan Trello contains detailed information about every single aspect of the game from both the beta and public release versions. You can find information on how you are supposed to progress and how each class functions. Check out all the NPCs in the game, both friendly and hostile, and every single location you can visit.

https://discord.com/invite/K8MbFVjzzH

If the Kengan Trello was not enough for you, you can also join the official Kengan Discord server. Here you can get in touch with the developers and other players who love Kengan. Bond with them and uncover all the secrets of Kengan as you master the art of combat. If you just want to get in touch with the developer, feel free to join Kiyouasian’s Discord server here: https://discord.com/invite/CWDD8Jc4xC

