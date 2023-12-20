Tacticus Codes (December 2023)

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus brings epic tabletop battles to the small screen, allowing you to assemble your dream team and dive into strategic, turn-based combat. Whether you enjoy PvP action or an exciting storyline, this mobile game has you covered.

If you use Warhammer Tacticus codes, you will get Scrolls, Tickets, Coins, and, most importantly, dozens of Blackstones that are used as currency for upgrading your units and summoning new ones. Claim your rewards today and make your squad the most powerful on the battlefield. If you like to play other popular mobile titles, check out our PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes article and claim all the freebies before they expire!

All Tacticus Codes List

Tacticus Codes (Working)

wesblackmane11 – 200 Blackstone, 5k Coins, and 1 Requisition Scroll (New)

– 200 Blackstone, 5k Coins, and 1 Requisition Scroll AHEM – 1 Blackstone

– 1 Blackstone WARHAMMER – 3k Coins and 200 Blackstone

– 3k Coins and 200 Blackstone GALAXY – 300 Blackstone and 5k Coins

– 300 Blackstone and 5k Coins WELCOME – 500 Blackstone

– 500 Blackstone SUMMON – Requisition Scroll

– Requisition Scroll CAPS – 5 Raid Tickets

– 5 Raid Tickets SRSBSNS – Common Combat Knife

Tacticus Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Tacticus

Claiming the prizes in Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus takes a few steps. Follow the instructions below to redeem your codes without any hassle.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Warhammer Tacticus on your device. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Type the code into the Enter code here text box. Hit the Redeem button to get your reward. Claim your freebie in the in-game mailbox!

How Can You Get More Tacticus Codes?

To get more Warhammer Tacticus codes, check out the game developers social media pages:

However, the best method to get new codes is to bookmark this page and return occasionally. We will update our list of working codes as soon as fresh ones are available.

Why Are My Tacticus Codes Not Working?

Outdated Warhammer Tacticus codes won’t work. A code’s duration may vary from one day to several months, and we have no influence over it. Let us know in the comments if a code in our active section stops working.

Also, make sure your code is entered precisely as it appears in the Working list above; otherwise, it won’t function. The most efficient method for doing this is copying and pasting it into the game.

How to Get Other Rewards in Tacticus

In addition to freebies obtained with Warhammer Tacticus codes, numerous more free rewards are available. Log in daily to get Daily Rewards like upgrades, Coins, Shards, and more. Reach higher Mission Levels for even more rewards, and finish Missions to earn Coins, Shards, Badges, and Experience points. Thanks to Season Rewards, you will also receive better loot for every tier you complete during the season. Lastly, visit the in-game Shop to claim your free daily Regular Crate or watch ads for additional freebies.

What Is Tacticus?

Warhammer Tacticus is a squad-level turn-based tactical battle game. Explore the Warhammer 40,000 universe by taking command of units belonging to several factions, such as the Orks, Ultramarines, and Aeldari. The experience becomes even more compelling with the unique stories that each faction brings to the battleground. With each victory, your team gains equipment, promotions, and upgrades that improve their efficiency. Watch how your characters gain strength, armor, and damage, transforming into unstoppable forces.

