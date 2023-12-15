PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 15, 2023
Are you looking for some latest PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes? Then, we have the full list of new and updated redeem codes for PUBG Mobile, offering UC or Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency. Free loot is something no one likes to ignore or miss out on and can be a quick way to expand your in-game collection or inventory.
Being a free to play game PUBG Mobile has its own currency called Unknown Cash or UC which can be bought in exchange for real money. These can then be used to purchase in-game cosmetic items, Battle Pass and more. While UC isn’t the only way to get items in PUBG Mobile, it does have its own benefits. So, if you are low on UC or simply want to refill it, here’s a full list of PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022).
PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022)
Here’s a look at all the currently working PUBG Mobile Redeem codes:
- SCRLTJG6PZLB
- GPKAHXJML7U
Expired codes
- BTOQZHZ8CQ
- PUBGMSANSLI
- BUBCZBZM6U
- BUBDZBZB6H
- BUBEZBZ4HP
- WINTERCARNIVAL15 – Rewards: Winter Carnival Crate
- WINTERHOLIDAY – Rewards: Chicken Medals
- BIFPZBZKBE
- DUCKYPUBGM
- BCAHZBIZ88B
- JJCZCDZ9U
- KALFANPUBGM
- GOODMORNING
- MRKHANPUBGM
- EBGURMTDOKS
- BBKTZEZET3
- 99GLVNTDFA
- E4ERQA3QF6
- C2GXEP85BP
- R3HABPUBGM
- BRT0ZBZAWK
- BRTLZBZXTB
- BRTRZBZ464
- EHFJ4PUWIJHU – Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments
- DKJU10GTDSM – Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments
- UKUZBZGWF – Rewards: Fireworks
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUBGMOBILENP
- ZADRQTMPH9F – Rewards: Godzilla Companion
- ZADROT5QLHP – Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- 150NEWUPDATE – Rewards: Corn Suit
- SDYMKTKTH8 – Rewards: Andy Character
- BMTDZBZPRD – Rewards: White Rabbit Set
- BPHEZDZV9G – Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)
- BDPPYTZGS9Q – Rewards: Andy Character
- BCMCZUF8QS – Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code
- BPHLZDZSH7 – Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGOZDZBDG – Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGKZDZJS7 – Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPGCZDZ6JT – Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BPHAZDZVQ8 – Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)
- BMTEZBZPPC – Rewards: Piglet Set
- BMTBZBZ4ET – Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day)
- PUBGMCREATIVE
- BNBEZBZECU
- BMTDZBZPRO
- KZCZBENE
- LEVIN1QPCZ – Rewards: Racer Set (Gold)
- DKJU8LMBPY – Rewards: Silver Fragments
- UCBYSD800 – Rewards: Free UC
- SD16Z66XHH – Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin
- KARZBZYTR
- R89FPLM9S – Rewards: Companion
- PUBGMOBILEBD
- 5FG10D33 – Rewards: Falcon
- S78FTU2XJ – Rewards: New Skin
- BMTFZBZQNC – Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day)
- BAPPZBZXF5 – Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin
- BMTCZBZMFS – Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones
- BMTGZBZBKQ – Rewards: M416 Skin
- TQIZBz76F – Rewards: Motorcycle Skin
- LEVKIN1QPCZ – Rewards: Pacer Set – Gold
How to redeem PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes
The process is pretty simple and won’t take much of your time. To redeem PUBG Mobile Redeem codes simply:
- Visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption center.
- Enter your account’s character ID in the first blank space
Simply type in the character ID of your PUBG Mobile account which you can find in the top left corner of the screen, next to your profile icon.
- Type in the redemption code in the next blank.
- Enter the verification code in the last blank
- Hit Redeem
- Fire up PUBG Mobile and the rewards should be in your in-game mail.
And you are done. That's all about PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022).