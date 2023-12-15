PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 15, 2023 Checked for new codes!

Are you looking for some latest PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes? Then, we have the full list of new and updated redeem codes for PUBG Mobile, offering UC or Unknown Cash, PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency. Free loot is something no one likes to ignore or miss out on and can be a quick way to expand your in-game collection or inventory.

Being a free to play game PUBG Mobile has its own currency called Unknown Cash or UC which can be bought in exchange for real money. These can then be used to purchase in-game cosmetic items, Battle Pass and more. While UC isn’t the only way to get items in PUBG Mobile, it does have its own benefits. So, if you are low on UC or simply want to refill it, here’s a full list of PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022).

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022)

Here’s a look at all the currently working PUBG Mobile Redeem codes:

SCRLTJG6PZLB

GPKAHXJML7U

Expired codes

BTOQZHZ8CQ

PUBGMSANSLI

BUBCZBZM6U

BUBDZBZB6H

BUBEZBZ4HP

WINTERCARNIVAL15 – Rewards: Winter Carnival Crate

– Rewards: Winter Carnival Crate WINTERHOLIDAY – Rewards: Chicken Medals

– Rewards: Chicken Medals BIFPZBZKBE

DUCKYPUBGM

BCAHZBIZ88B

JJCZCDZ9U

KALFANPUBGM

GOODMORNING

MRKHANPUBGM

EBGURMTDOKS

BBKTZEZET3

99GLVNTDFA

E4ERQA3QF6

C2GXEP85BP

R3HABPUBGM

BRT0ZBZAWK

BRTLZBZXTB

BRTRZBZ464

EHFJ4PUWIJHU – Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments

– Rewards: 1000 Silver Fragments DKJU10GTDSM – Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments

– Rewards: 2000 Silver Fragments UKUZBZGWF – Rewards: Fireworks

– Rewards: Fireworks BIFOZBZE6Q

PUBGMOBILENP

ZADRQTMPH9F – Rewards: Godzilla Companion

– Rewards: Godzilla Companion ZADROT5QLHP – Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin

– Rewards: MG3 Gun Skin BAPPZEZMTB

GPHZDBTFZM24U

150NEWUPDATE – Rewards: Corn Suit

– Rewards: Corn Suit SDYMKTKTH8 – Rewards: Andy Character

– Rewards: Andy Character BMTDZBZPRD – Rewards: White Rabbit Set

– Rewards: White Rabbit Set BPHEZDZV9G – Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)

– Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken) BDPPYTZGS9Q – Rewards: Andy Character

– Rewards: Andy Character BCMCZUF8QS – Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code

– Rewards: Character Voucher Redeem Code BPHLZDZSH7 – Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

– Rewards: 3 permanent Shadow Maiden Set (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGOZDZBDG – Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

– Rewards: Permanent Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGKZDZJS7 – Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

– Rewards:30 3-day Off-road Buggy (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPGCZDZ6JT – Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

– Rewards: 80 PMWI Lucky Crate (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BPHAZDZVQ8 – Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan)

– Rewards: 3000 Heart (Chicken) (PUBG Mobile Pakistan) BMTEZBZPPC – Rewards: Piglet Set

– Rewards: Piglet Set BMTBZBZ4ET – Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day)

– Rewards: Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1day) PUBGMCREATIVE

BNBEZBZECU

BMTDZBZPRO

KZCZBENE

LEVIN1QPCZ – Rewards: Racer Set (Gold)

– Rewards: Racer Set (Gold) DKJU8LMBPY – Rewards: Silver Fragments

– Rewards: Silver Fragments UCBYSD800 – Rewards: Free UC

– Rewards: Free UC SD16Z66XHH – Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin

– Rewards: SCAR-L Gun Skin KARZBZYTR

R89FPLM9S – Rewards: Companion

– Rewards: Companion PUBGMOBILEBD

5FG10D33 – Rewards: Falcon

Rewards: Falcon S78FTU2XJ – Rewards: New Skin

Rewards: New Skin BMTFZBZQNC – Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day)

– Rewards: Drifter Set (1 day) BAPPZBZXF5 – Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin

– Rewards: UMP-45 Gun Skin BMTCZBZMFS – Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones

– Rewards: Pretty in Pink Set (outfit) & Pink cat earphones BMTGZBZBKQ – Rewards: M416 Skin

– Rewards: M416 Skin TQIZBz76F – Rewards: Motorcycle Skin

– Rewards: Motorcycle Skin LEVKIN1QPCZ – Rewards: Pacer Set – Gold

How to redeem PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes

The process is pretty simple and won’t take much of your time. To redeem PUBG Mobile Redeem codes simply:

Visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption center. Enter your account’s character ID in the first blank space Simply type in the character ID of your PUBG Mobile account which you can find in the top left corner of the screen, next to your profile icon. Type in the redemption code in the next blank.

Enter the verification code in the last blank Hit Redeem Fire up PUBG Mobile and the rewards should be in your in-game mail.

And you are done. That’s all about PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes (May 2022). For more guides and news, be sure to check out Twinfinite.