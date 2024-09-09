Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Destiny Codes (September 2024)

Unlock some free stuff!
Published: Sep 9, 2024

Ready to dive into a brand new anime multiverse? That’s what you’ll be doing in this exciting Roblox game, but what about some free gems and unlocks? We have all the latest and working Anime Destiny codes in this guide here. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what they do.

All Anime Destiny Codes

Anime Destiny Codes (Working)

  • ShutdownIssue: 200 Gems
  • 1K Favorites: 1,000 Gems
  • ANIME DESTINY: 500 Gems
  • RELEASE!: 500 Gems

Anime Destiny Codes (Expired)

  • SryForShutdown
  • Early Access!
The code NPC in Anime Destiny
How To Redeem Codes In Anime Destiny

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes in the game:

  • Launch Anime Destiny in Roblox.
  • You will find the Code NPC right near the Play area.
  • Approach him and the code text box will appear.
  • Copy and paste the code you want.
  • Enter Redeem and enjoy your free gems.

How To Get More Anime Destiny Codes

To get your hands on all the latest Anime Destiny codes you might want, you can join the Discord server of the developers. You might also consider subscribing to their YouTube channel. Another great way to find out all about the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes not working is all about typos. Make sure you are copying and pasting the codes you want to use as they are from this page and not add any unnecessary spaces or characters. But there might also be the possibility that the code has expired since publishing it. We recommend you use the codes as soon as you find them.

That’s all we have for you on Anime Destiny codes. For more codes for other exciting Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Adventure Piece codes and Sneaker Resell Simulator codes.

