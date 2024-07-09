Fruit Seas Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 9, 2024 We added the latest codes!

This is one of the most iconic One-Piece-inspired Roblox games, and if you haven’t played it before, now is your chance to fix that. If you get short on freebies on your way to becoming the best pirate, feel free to use the latest Fruit Seas codes from this guide.

All Fruit Seas Codes List

Fruit Seas Codes (Working)

Lucky! : Double Drops for 30 minutes

: Double Drops for 30 minutes ResetFixed : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset DoughSoon!: Double EXP for 30 minutes

Fruit Seas Codes (Expired)

DEMONTIMING

500KVISITS

15KLIKES

60KLIKES

1MVISITS

PERFORMANCE FIX

500KVISITS

40KLIKES

RELEASE

BUGFIXES

NEWFIXES

SHUTDOWN

UPDATETIME

FruitSeasW!

50KLIKES2

25KMEMBERS

6MVISITS

sorrylol

750KVISITS

ThanksSwTwN!

2MVISITS

FOLLOWTWITTER

300KVISITS

3KLIKES

7KLIKES

12KLIKES

750KVISITS

30KLIKES

5KLIKES

FRESHSTART

10KLIKES

35KLIKES

NEWFIXES

20KLIKES

5KLIKES

25KLIKES

LUCKYRACE?

ITSFINALLYHERE

75KLIKES

QUICKFIXES

SORRYFORLAG

50KLIKES1

70KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Seas

Redeeming codes in Fruit Seas is a quick and straightforward process if you follow our instructions below:

Launch Fruit Seas on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu in the bottom-left corner. Click on the cogwheel icon. Insert your code (or copy and paste it from our list) in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Enter and enjoy your rewards!

