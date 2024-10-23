Image Credit: Bethesda
Three characters in Mini Heroes Magic Throne.
Image Source: Max Game via Twinfinite
Guides
Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes (October 2024)

Plenty of freebies!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
Published: Oct 23, 2024 11:57 am

If you’re searching for the latest Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes, look no further! This newly released mobile RPG recently left a period of testing and is now publicly accessible. Fortunately, it has a rich history of releasing codes to provide players with freebies. Let’s get into it!

All Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes

Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes (Working)

  • FB7777: 200 Diamonds, one Recruit Scroll, and one Hero’s Exp Pack
  • MARS777: 200 Diamonds, ten Rare Minted Coins, one Gold Coin Pack, and five Mythic Hero Fragments

Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes (Expired)

  • PMB8FD
  • IGOE8D
  • WVX8ZF
  • 12C82GQ8
  • MB8DWD
  • MIDAUT
  • MB8EDS
  • WA7DXW
  • NYG5DS
  • BUY7DS
  • UG7DBQ
  • JBUF2D
  • YGDBG2
  • OGUD4Y
  • STYUH3
  • YGUB7D
The code redemption screen in Mini Heroes Magic Throne.
Image Source: Max Game via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Mini Heroes Magic Throne

Fortunately, it’s easy to redeem coupons in Mini Heroes. It is quite lengthy though, as it takes around five minutes to clear the tutorial content. Here’s what to do:

  • Boot up Mini Heroes Magic Throne and play until you’ve completed the guided tutorial.
  • Once you reach team level 2, press your character icon in the top-left of the screen.
  • Tap Settings > Redemption.
  • Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.
  • Check the pop-up notification to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes?

The best place to get codes is the Mini Heroes Magic Throne Facebook page. Each week the devs post a new code there, so as long as you follow it you’ll always be on the receiving end of freebies. There’s also a Discord server you can join, which is handy if you’re more active over there than on Facebook.

Either way, we’d primarily recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Mini Heroes Magic Throne. We’ll constantly keep an eye out for new codes and add any to our list as they arrive. That way, you don’t need to bother searching for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most common situation is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. Coupons in Mini Heroes Magic Throne have a track record of lasting a week or two before the devs remove them from rotation. As such, you’ll want to redeem each one the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code exactly as it’s displayed in our list. Even the slightest typo may cause it to not work. Therefore, copying and pasting the codes is likely a more reliable option.

Those are all the Mini Heroes Magic Throne codes available right now! For more like this, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and the Type Soul Trello link. We’ve also got Being a Dik Vault codes, the Fisch Trello link, and a Blade Ball trade value list.

