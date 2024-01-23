Car Driving Indonesia Codes (January 2024)

Dreaming of an entire garage of exclusive vehicles? Wake up and launch Car Driving Indonesia! This game on Roblox offers unique gameplay, beautiful surroundings, and fast progress, especially with a little bit of help from Car Driving Indonesia codes for extra cash and special car parts.

All Car Driving Indonesia Codes List

Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Working)

CHRISTMASEVENT2023 – 450 million RP

– 450 million RP HAPPYNEWYEAR2024 – 350 million RP

Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Car Driving Indonesia

Redeeming codes in Car Driving Indonesia is a straightforward procedure. Follow our precise instructions below to claim your rewards:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch CDID on Roblox and choose DRIVE. Click on the Phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Choose Redeem after the phone pops up on the right side of the screen. Insert your code in the Type Here text box. Hit Redeem to get your rewards.

