Car Driving Indonesia Codes (January 2024)

Dreaming of an entire garage of exclusive vehicles? Wake up and launch Car Driving Indonesia! This game on Roblox offers unique gameplay, beautiful surroundings, and fast progress, especially with a little bit of help from Car Driving Indonesia codes for extra cash and special car parts.
All Car Driving Indonesia Codes List
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Working)
- CHRISTMASEVENT2023 – 450 million RP
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2024 – 350 million RP
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Expired)
MINTACODEMELULU
IDULADHA
MERDEKA!
HAPPYANNIVERSARYCDID
NEWYEARS!
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
LEBARAN2023
HALLOWEEN2023
CDIDFORTHEFUTURE
NEWYEAR!
60MILLIONVISITS!
THANKYOUNOVENDRA
45MVISITS
HBDOTNASANDJULMANS
NOMORESERVERCRASH
80MVISITS
20MVISITS!
CNY2022
FREECOIN50
MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATINDARITEAMCDID
100MVISITS
REVAMP1YEARANNIVERSARY
BATIK!
MERDEKA!!!
60KLIKES
HALLOWEEN22
90MVISITS
How to Redeem Codes in Car Driving Indonesia
Redeeming codes in Car Driving Indonesia is a straightforward procedure. Follow our precise instructions below to claim your rewards:
- Launch CDID on Roblox and choose DRIVE.
- Click on the Phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Choose Redeem after the phone pops up on the right side of the screen.
- Insert your code in the Type Here text box.
- Hit Redeem to get your rewards.
