All Dragon Soul Codes in Roblox (December 2023)

It’s hard keeping track of all the anime-inspired games on Roblox, but it’s safe to say that Dragon Soul is one of the more fun ones of the platform. Loosely based on the popular manga Dragon Ball, the open-world action experience blends RPG mechanics with a chaotic brawler all wrapped up in a manga aesthetic. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably wondering what are all the Dragon Soul codes are in Roblox? So, without further delay, let’s get into the deets, shall we?

All Working Dragon Soul Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active Dragon Soul codes which you can use to redeem free items at the moment:

dragonsoul – 30% XP Boost for three hours

All Expired Dragon Soul Codes in Roblox

At the time of writing, there is only one expired code that no longer works in Dragon Soul:

20klikes – Free items

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Soul on Roblox

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Dragon Soul is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Dragon Soul on Roblox.

Press M, and in the bottom-right hand corner, click on the green ‘Codes’ icon.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure that the code is 100% correct.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the free items will be added to your account. Enjoy!

So, what do you know: That's everything you need to know about all the Dragon Soul codes in Roblox.