Jujutsu Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Lewis Rees
Published: Jun 14, 2024 10:25 am

Roblox’s Jujutsu Legacy is a martial arts RPG, and as with many Roblox games new codes are regularly added to the game – or removed from it. Here are all the cheat codes for June 2024.

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Working)

  • Infinity
  • Hanami
  • Jackpot
  • BloodManipulation
  • DisasterFlames

Jujutsu Legacy Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes in the game yet.

How to Redeem Jujutsu Legacy Codes

To redeem these codes, you’ll need to click the menu button in the lower left corner of your screen. The lower left corner of the menu will have an input field where you can enter the code, however you’ll need to be Level 5 or higher to input these codes.

Luckily, reaching Level 5 is a simple prospect, and can be done in a few short minutes.

When you load in to Jujutsu Legacy for the first time, you’ll be in a Japanese Garden with a mansion in the middle. To the right of the mansion is a training ground with a quest giver next to it. Speak to him and he’ll task you with defeating five Jujutsu Students. These will endlessly respawn in the training field and don’t fight back, so don’t worry about a tricky fight.

Jujutsu Legacy quest giver for codes
Image Source: Roblox

Once you’ve completed the mission, you’ll immediately reach level five.

When you successfully redeem a code you’ll get a message saying “Congratulations, Code Redeemed”. However, it won’t actually specify what the rewards are. After some digging, we’ve discovered that redeeming the codes grants you extra spins, giving you the chance to learn new techniques.

Completing them all will grant you 400 spins. To use your spins, head to the mansion near the Quest Giver. There are a few merchants and utility NPCs inside – you can spend your spins with the one labeled “Spin Technique”.

Interested in other Roblox games? Check out the official Trello links for Type Soul and Peroxide for everything you need to get started in either of them.

