Borderlands 3: All SHIFT & VIP Codes & How to Get Gold Keys

Updated December 3, 2023 Added a new code!

Borderlands 3 is finally here and with it comes many SHIFT and VIP codes to redeem for free loot.

Just like the previous Borderlands games, SHIFT and VIP codes will be a prominent part of the series. SHIFT and VIP codes are typically given out by Gearbox’s social media channels for players to redeem Golden Keys and cosmetics for their Vault Hunter of choice.

Golden Key codes will reward you with a key in-game that can be used to unlock chests for random rewards. These will help you get a leg up on the competition so that you can start earning loot that much faster!

Although at the time of writing this, there are not many SHIFT codes available, we will be updating this article as they are released so that you can easily get the cosmetics you desire.

How to Redeem SHIFT Codes

In order to redeem any of the SHIFT codes listed below, you must first register an account at the SHIFT website. Once registered, you can enter any of the codes below and receive their listed rewards in-game.

Sign up for an account here, and scroll below to find the available SHIFT codes to redeem.

How to Redeem VIP Codes

VIP Codes are similar to SHIFT codes, in that you must make a separate account to redeem those.

First, register for the SHIFT account at the website above, then sign up for a VIP account here. Once registered, you can link your SHIFT account to the VIP account and you will be set up to redeem all of the codes listed below.

At the top of the VIP website, there will be a tab called “Insiders”, click that and then select “Redeem Code”. This is where you will be able to enter the VIP codes below.

There are also several activities you can do on the VIP website to earn points that can be redeemed for Golden Keys, Guns, Cosmetics, and more. Some of the activities you can do include watching trailers, reading articles, visiting social media pages, and other opportunities.

It is worth noting that VIP rewards are broken into seasons, however, even if you miss out on a season, all of its rewards will remain available to you even past the season end date.

How to Get Golden Keys

Golden Keys are special keys that are used in-game to open special chests that reward the player with random loot. Often times, this will be multiple guns for your current level or mods that match your Vault Hunters current level.

In order to get Golden Keys, you must redeem various SHIFT codes and VIP codes and redeem them on their individual websites. Please ensure that you are registered at the websites listed above for both the VIP and SHIFT website so that you can get access to the rewards.

Once you have registered, enter any codes below that give away Golden Keys to have access to them in-game so that you can open the corresponding chests!

List of Borderlands 3 SHIFT Codes

Once you have registered for both the SHIFT and VIP accounts above, you are now ready to redeem the codes below for various Golden Keys and cosmetics.

The below Borderlands 3 SHIFT Codes can be used at any time and will reward you with the following Gold Keys:

3 Golden Keys – ZRFBB-HKJ33-3TBJ3-JJTTB-5F5BF (New)

– ZRFBB-HKJ33-3TBJ3-JJTTB-5F5BF 3 Golden Keys – ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H

– ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H 1 Golden Key – ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5

ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 1 Golden Key – Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6

Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 1 Golden Key – HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR 1 Golden Key – ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36

ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 3 Golden Keys – 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z

9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z 1 Golden Key – 5SWBT-X93RW-HHRXB-JBJBB-T63JC

5SWBT-X93RW-HHRXB-JBJBB-T63JC 1 Golden Key – CHKB3-FJT9J-SK3K5-T33JJ-95J56

Here, we’ve compiled a list of all the Borderlands 3 SHIFT Codes that will only work during August 2020. We’ll update this post with the limited-time SHIFT Codes each time we roll into a new month:

3 Golden Keys – WZCTJ-KZZCH-KXCF9-RT3TJ-6WWK9

– WZCTJ-KZZCH-KXCF9-RT3TJ-6WWK9 3 Golden Keys – KHWT3-FSSWH-WXC69-FTJBJ-5TWSW

That is all of the Borderlands 3 SHIFT codes currently available for Borderlands 3. Stay tuned to this page for more as they become available.

List of Borderlands 3 VIP Codes

Unlike SHIFT codes, we currently have plenty of Borderlands 3 VIP codes to be redeemed for points so that you can purchase the items that you prefer. Here is a list of all the current available rewards.

Redeem the below codes at the VIP website under its corresponding section (Email, Vault, Diamond, Creator, or Boost) to get the points added to your account!

1000 Points – JABBER (Email Code)

JABBER (Email Code) 1000 Points – ITSHERE (Email Code)

ITSHERE (Email Code) 1000 Points – DONTFORGET (Email code)

DONTFORGET (Email code) 1000 Points – UNBLINKINGEYE (Email Code)

UNBLINKINGEYE (Email Code) 1000 Points – ALMOSTTHERE (Email Code)

ALMOSTTHERE (Email Code) 1000 points – CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT (Vault Code)

CHILDRENOFTHEVAULT (Vault Code) 500 Points – PS4MAYHEM (Email Code)

PS4MAYHEM (Email Code) 500 Points – EARLYACCESS (Creator Code)

EARLYACCESS (Creator Code) 500 Points – 2KLOVE (Email Code)

2KLOVE (Email Code) 250 Points – ALLBORDERLANDSALLDAY (Email Code)

ALLBORDERLANDSALLDAY (Email Code) 250 Points – MADSKILLZ (Email Code)

MADSKILLZ (Email Code) 250 Points – PWR2PLYRS (Vault Code)

PWR2PLYRS (Vault Code) 250 Points – BL3ATE3 (Email Code)

BL3ATE3 (Email Code) 250 Points – LETSMAKESOMEMAYHEM (Vault Code)

LETSMAKESOMEMAYHEM (Vault Code) 250 Points – ONTHEHUNT (Email Code)

ONTHEHUNT (Email Code) 250 Points – ABCEASYAS123 (Email Code)

ABCEASYAS123 (Email Code) 250 Points – JOYPUKE (Email Code)

– JOYPUKE (Email Code) 250 Points – FORTNITEXMAYHEM (Email Code)

FORTNITEXMAYHEM (Email Code) 250 Points – LOOTLOOTLOOT (Email Code)

– LOOTLOOTLOOT (Email Code) 250 Points – LOADINGBAR (Vault Code)

– LOADINGBAR (Vault Code) 250 Points – FIGHT4SANCTUARY (Email Code)

FIGHT4SANCTUARY (Email Code) 250 Points – HEYSUGAR (Email Code)

HEYSUGAR (Email Code) 250 Points – FRESHBOOTY (Email Code)

FRESHBOOTY (Email Code) 250 Points – BUILDURSQUAD (Email Code)

BUILDURSQUAD (Email Code) 250 Points – OVERCLOCKED (Email Code)

OVERCLOCKED (Email Code) 250 Points – JVMVIP (Vault Code)

JVMVIP (Vault Code) 250 Points – SOHAPPYTOGETHER (Email Code)

SOHAPPYTOGETHER (Email Code) 250 Points – CLAPTASTIC (Email Code)

CLAPTASTIC (Email Code) 250 Points – MAYHEM (Vault Code)

MAYHEM (Vault Code) 250 Points – MYMAIN (Email Code)

MYMAIN (Email Code) 200 Points – PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code)

PIETSMIET-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code) 200 Points – LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code)

LARALOFT-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code) 200 Points – BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code)

BONJWA-BL3LAUNCH (Creator Code) 100 Points – DREAMLANDVIP (Vault Code)

DREAMLANDVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – GAMEVIP (Vault Code)

– GAMEVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – PLAYERONEVIP (Vault Code)

PLAYERONEVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – INTERTOYSVIP (Vault Code)

INTERTOYSVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – YOURGAMEZONEVIP (Vault Code)

YOURGAMEZONEVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – NEDGAMEVIP (Vault Code)

NEDGAMEVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – ALLYOURGAMESVIP (Vault Code)

ALLYOURGAMESVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – GAMEMANIAVIP (Vault Code)

GAMEMANIAVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – BOLVIP (Vault Code)

BOLVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – MEDIAMARKTVIP (Vault Code)

MEDIAMARKTVIP (Vault Code) 100 Points – SMARTOYSVIP (Vault Code)

That is all of the codes we have available right now. As more are released, we will update this guide so that you have an easy place to refer to and make sure you have all of the codes possible.

