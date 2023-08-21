All Roblox Neighbors Codes (August 2023)

Socializing takes practice, even in Roblox, and there’s no better way to do that than through Neighbors. The premise is simple: you’re paired with a random user and see how well the conversation goes. If it’s last long enough, you earn yourself some in-game currency. Of course, there are also Roblox codes in Neighbors for some easy credits, too!

All Working Neighbors Codes in Roblox

As of Aug. 21, 2023, these Roblox codes can still be redeemed in Neighbors:

NEIGHBORS50Million: Use this code for 150 free in-game Credits.

Credits are Neighbors’ in-game currency, not the premium kind, and you’ll earn them as you play. This is done at a credit per minute spent in the game, so this month’s Roblox codes equal out to 150 minutes of play time. You can trade in your hard earned Credits for in-game items, emotes, and titles specifically for Roblox Neighbors.

All Expired Roblox Neighbors Codes

As of Aug 21, 2023, the following codes are no longer in use:

Hurray! No codes have expired yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To redeem your free in-game goodies in Neighbors, it isn’t hard per say, but it isn’t immediately apparent. You have to know where to look, like so:

Boot up Roblox and launch Neighbors. In the top-right corner, you’ll see a tiny icon that resembles a key. That’s the code redemption window. Type in a code; they are not case-sensitive. Just make sure the spelling is correct, then select ‘Redeem.’

