Dead by Daylight Codes (April 2023)
Looking for the latest Dead by Daylight Redeem Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Dead by Daylight codes that players can use to claim free Bloodpoints, Pridecharm, cosmetic items, and other rewards. Dead by Daylight is a survival horror-based game in which a hunter is tasked with eliminating all the four survivors.
Dead by Daylight codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Dead by Daylight codes for free rewards.
All Dead by Daylight Codes
Page updated April 19, 2023
- SHOPPINGSPREE — Use code for 200k Bloodpoints (New)
- MASTERMAKER — Use code for a Vittorio’s Meet Your Maker Shirt
- LETSROLL — Use code for a Dwight Charm
- HRVFANCLUB — Use code for Meet Your Maker Cosmetic
- NOTATRAP — Use code for Meet Your Maker Cosmetic
- METMYMAKER — Use code for Meet Your Maker Cosmetic
- HONORARYCUSTODIAN — Use code for Meet Your Maker Cosmetic
- PRIDE2022 — Use code for the Pride Charm (Permanent)
- PRIDE — Use code for the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm (Permanent)
- CAWCAW — Use code for the Feathers of Pride charm
- Nice — Use code for the 69 Bloodpoints (Permanent)
Expired Codes
- LOVEBIRD — Use code for the Raven Heart Charm (New)
- LUCKYBP2023 — Use code for 168,888 Bloodpoints
- LUNAR — Use code for Trapper Weapon, Pants for David King, and a Top for Nea Karlsson
- LUCKY — Use code for Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer
- RABBIT — Use code for Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon
- ALIENWARE – 100k Bloodpoints
- IGBPPARTY – 100,000 Bloodpoints
- OCANADA – Maple Leaf charm (Expires July 15)
- TWOSDAY—Redeem code for 222K Bloodpoints
- DieHardDiva2022—Redeem for 50k BP
- RIVALSJP—Redeem for 100k BP
- LANTERNFESTIVAL—Redeem for 15 Rift Fragments
- 59th39—Redeem code for 59K Bloodpoints
- INTHISECONOMY—Redeem for 50k BP
- REVEALED—Redeem code for 100K
- CAISHEN—Redeem for 88,888 BP
- RIVALSTH—Redeem for 100k Bloodpoints
- DBDWEBSITE—Redeem for 25k BP
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS—Redeem for 100K BP
- HELLOTHERE—Redeem for 25k BP
- LUCKYMONEY—Redeem for 16,888 BP
- 78SNOXXG—Redeem for 100k BP
- INSERTCOIN—Redeem for an Arcade Machine Charm
- OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE—Redeem code for 200,000 Bloodpoints
- MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO—Redeem for 50k BP
- DBDTHEBOARDGAME—Redeem for 200k BP
- FriskkUWUrawrXD2022—Redeem for 50k BP
- VK130UP—Redeem code for 130K Bloodpoints
- LIGHTSCAMERABP—Redeem code for 100K Bloodpoints
- JAPAN300K—Redeem for 300k BP
- MORICHRISTMAS—Redeem for 100K BP
- GIGXLM3G—Redeem for 100k BP
- RIVALSKR—Redeem for 100k BP
- THISISACODE—Redeem for 25k BP
- YOUFOUNDME—Redeem for 25k BP
How to Redeem Dead by Daylight Codes
Redeeming Dead by Daylight codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:
- Launch Dead by Daylight on your device.
- Navigate to the Store menu.
- Press the Redeem Code button.
- Copy any code from the above list and paste it into the box.
- Finally, press the Redeem button to claim free rewards.
