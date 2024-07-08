Anime Guardians Codes (July 2024)

After the latest Anime Guardians codes? This Roblox game is all about battling enemies and spending gems on leveling up your character and abilities. While the gameplay loop is a familiar one,

All Anime Guardians Codes

Anime Guardians Codes (Working)

GameRelease : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems DarkChickenCH_Sub : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems KuduroDPN_Sub : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems UPDATE1: 500 Gems

Anime Guardians Codes (Expired)

CHALLENGE: 500 Gems

SRYFORBUGS: 1k Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians

Making use of coupons in Anime Guardians is quite a simple process. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Anime Guardians via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Codes button on the right of the screen to bring up the redemption box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Guardians Codes?

The best place to find more coupons is the Anime Guardians Discord server. Once you’ve joined, there’s a dedicated codes channel where you can find all the coupons as they land. However, occasionally the devs won’t update the list once codes expire, so it’s not always the most accurate.

Alongside that, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly. We’ll manually scan for codes ourselves, updating our list accordingly. That saves you from scouring through chat logs yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

As with a lot of Roblox games, the most likely scenario is that the Anime Guardians coupon has expired. This is par for the course, occasionally happening without the devs even providing any warning. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the second you spot it on our list.

Failing that, though, make sure the code you’re inputting is exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are always case-sensitive and have very specific formatting quirks, so double-check that all capitalization, numbers, and spaces are adhered to.

