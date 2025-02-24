Capybara Evolution Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 24, 2025 We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Having a pet capybara is a dream that’s unlikely to come true, so I settled for the next best thing: playing as a capybara in Roblox! Starting off as an oversized baby rodent, I proceeded to eat everything in my path, along with using Capybara Evolution codes to grow quickly.

All Capybara Evolution Codes List

Working Capybara Evolution Codes

I2PERFECT: EXP Potion

Expired Capybara Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Capybara Evolution codes.



How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Evolution

Our tutorial below makes redeeming Capybara Evolution codes easy as pie:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Capybara Evolution on Roblox. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side. Click the Codes button (2) to the right of the Shop menu. Type in a code where it says Enter Code (3). Click the Verify button (4) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy