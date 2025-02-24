Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Capybara Evolution promo art
Image via Capybara Evolution
Category:
Codes

Capybara Evolution Codes (February 2025)

Capybaras of the world, unite!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 24, 2025 09:39 am

Updated: February 24, 2025

We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Having a pet capybara is a dream that’s unlikely to come true, so I settled for the next best thing: playing as a capybara in Roblox! Starting off as an oversized baby rodent, I proceeded to eat everything in my path, along with using Capybara Evolution codes to grow quickly.

All Capybara Evolution Codes List

Working Capybara Evolution Codes 

  • I2PERFECT: EXP Potion

Expired Capybara Evolution Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Capybara Evolution codes.

Related: Capybara Race Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Evolution

Our tutorial below makes redeeming Capybara Evolution codes easy as pie:

  • Capybara Evolution Shop button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Capybara Evolution Shop menu and Codes button
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Capybara Evolution on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) to the right of the Shop menu.
  4. Type in a code where it says Enter Code (3).
  5. Click the Verify button (4) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.