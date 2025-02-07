Forgot password
Capybara Race Simulator in-game screenshot
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Capybara Race Simulator codes (February 2025)

Zoom past rivals and break the sound barrier with your beloved giant rodent by redeeming Capybara Race Simulator codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Feb 7, 2025 04:53 am

Updated: February 7, 2025

Added more codes!

When it comes to animal races, capybaras are the last species that comes to mind. But once you saddle them up and equip them with the best pets, they can gallop like a free-roaming mustang! With Capybara Race Simulator codes, no one will be able to outrun your giant rodent.

All Capybara Race Simulator Codes List

Working Capybara Race Simulator Codes 

  • AdeveloperZ: AdeveloperZ Pet
  • Dinal: Dinal Dev Pet
  • Skibi: Mini Skibi Pet
  • Release: 25 Wins 

Expired Capybara Race Simulator Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Capybara Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Race Simulator

Here it is – the definitive guide on redeeming Capybara Race Simulator codes:

How to redeem Capybara Race Simulator codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Capybara Race Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side.
  3. Type in your code into the Code here textbox (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your code.

