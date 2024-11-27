Blue Lock Rivals Codes (November 2024)

Ready to ball-kick your opponents into oblivion? In this unique Roblox experience, you can do just that. But what about some free gold and rewards? Then you have to get all the latest and working Blue Lock Rivals codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and the rewards you can get.

All Blue Lock Rivals Codes

Blue Lock Rivals Codes (Working)

1KLIKES : x5 Spins and a Cash boost for 15 minutes

: x5 Spins and a Cash boost for 15 minutes Released: x5 Cash

Blue Lock Rivals Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Blue Lock Rivals codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Blue Lock Rivals

It is quite simple to redeem codes in this Roblox game. Just follow these steps:

Run Blue Lock Rivals in Roblox.

Once the lobby has loaded, click on the Codes button.

To use the codes, remember to join the Roblox group and like the game.

Once, the textbox is open, copy and paste the code you want to use.

Hit Redeem and enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Blue Lock Rivals Codes

If you want to make sure you are not missing out on any codes for Blue Lock Rivals, your best bet is to join the developers’ Discord server. There is a dedicated channel for codes, so you can save your time hunting down new ones.

But still, bookmarking this page and checking back often is also a great way to get all the latest codes. We’ll do the hard work for you!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Before inputting the code, make sure you do not have caps-lock active or have unnecessary spaces at the end. If you didn’t make any typos, then chances are the code has expired since publishing. That’s why we always recommend redeeming them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!

