Limbus Company Codes (July 2025) 

Don Quixote, my beloved, you deserve all the Limbus Company codes.

Updated: July 24, 2025 Searched for codes.

Recommended Videos

The only time there were Limbus Company codes was for a collaboration they had with their other game, Library of Ruina. If you preordered the Japanese version of the game, you were granted a code with free goodies.

This was the only time Limbus Company had redeemable codes; however, if anything changed in the future, you know where to look for the latest information.

All Limbus Company Codes List

Active Limbus Company Codes

There are currently no working Limbus Company codes.

Expired Limbus Company Codes

There are currently no inactive Limbus Company codes.

How to Redeem Limbus Company Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Limbus Company:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Limbus Company on your mobile device. Press the Settings button in the top right corner. Press the Input Coupon Code button. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Confirm and receive your free items.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy