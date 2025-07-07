Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dummy Defense promo art
Image via Mr Lazy Guy
Category:
Codes

Dummy Defense Codes (July 2025)

Don't be a dummy; redeem Dummy Defense codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 7, 2025 06:47 am

Updated: July 7, 2025

Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

Welcome to the most epic war of a generation—the Noobs versus the Dummies. Who will prevail in a grandiose warfare of naive inexperience and sheer, unrelenting stupidity? It’s up to you to decide by redeeming Dummy Defense codes, claiming free resources, and putting a stop to this madness.

All Dummy Defense Codes List

Working Dummy Defense Codes 

  • AlphaTest: 245 Bricks
  • TY1kLikes: 430 Bricks
  • SorryForBug: 100 Bricks

Expired Dummy Defense Codes 

  • Rebalance
  • TY100kVisits

Related: Merge Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dummy Defense

You don’t need a degree in rocket science to redeem the Dummy Defense codes:

How to redeem Dummy Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dummy Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the Code button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Paste your code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to receive the free reward.

For more free rewards in other Roblox titles, explore the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević