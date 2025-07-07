Dummy Defense Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 7, 2025 Added new codes.

Welcome to the most epic war of a generation—the Noobs versus the Dummies. Who will prevail in a grandiose warfare of naive inexperience and sheer, unrelenting stupidity? It’s up to you to decide by redeeming Dummy Defense codes, claiming free resources, and putting a stop to this madness.

All Dummy Defense Codes List

Working Dummy Defense Codes

AlphaTest : 245 Bricks

: 245 Bricks TY1kLikes : 430 Bricks

: 430 Bricks SorryForBug: 100 Bricks

Expired Dummy Defense Codes

Rebalance

TY100kVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Dummy Defense

You don’t need a degree in rocket science to redeem the Dummy Defense codes:

Launch Dummy Defense on Roblox. Click the Code button on the left side of the screen. Paste your code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to receive the free reward.

