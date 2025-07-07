Dummy Defense Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 7, 2025
Added new codes.
Welcome to the most epic war of a generation—the Noobs versus the Dummies. Who will prevail in a grandiose warfare of naive inexperience and sheer, unrelenting stupidity? It’s up to you to decide by redeeming Dummy Defense codes, claiming free resources, and putting a stop to this madness.
All Dummy Defense Codes List
Working Dummy Defense Codes
- AlphaTest: 245 Bricks
- TY1kLikes: 430 Bricks
- SorryForBug: 100 Bricks
Expired Dummy Defense Codes
- Rebalance
- TY100kVisits
How to Redeem Codes in Dummy Defense
You don’t need a degree in rocket science to redeem the Dummy Defense codes:
- Launch Dummy Defense on Roblox.
- Click the Code button on the left side of the screen.
- Paste your code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Redeem to receive the free reward.
Published: Jul 7, 2025 06:47 am