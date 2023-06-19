Connect with us

Untitled Boxing Game Codes

Come in swingin’ like Barry McGuigan with the latest codes!
Competitive fighting games are pretty common on Roblox, though Drowningsome’s brand-new pugilistic punch ’em up is the latest contender to step into the ring. While you’re busy battering the living snot out of your opponents for fat stacks of cash, you may be pondering what the latest codes are in Untitled Boxing Game. Luckily, we’ve got your back. Let’s dive straight into it!

These are all the valid, active codes you can use to redeem free items and boosts in the game:

  • 1000likes – Ten Spins
  • 5000likes – Ten Spins
  • whynot – Five Spins
  • dataissue – Free Spins
  • earlybird – 25 Spins
  • pocketchange – 2,000 Cash

All Expired Codes

As the game is so new, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes at all.

Redeeming in-game codes is as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. Nevertheless, if you’re still unsure, here’s what you need to do:

  • First of all, boot up Untitled Boxing Game on Roblox.
  • Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen.
  • Then, in the text box, copy and paste a code from the list above.
  • Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!
And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about all the latest codes in Untitled Boxing Game. For more, here are the newest codes for Fireball Punching Simulator and what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Alternatively, check out our further coverage down below before you scoot.

Dylan Chaundy

Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created.

