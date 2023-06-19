Image Source: Roblox

Competitive fighting games are pretty common on Roblox, though Drowningsome’s brand-new pugilistic punch ’em up is the latest contender to step into the ring. While you’re busy battering the living snot out of your opponents for fat stacks of cash, you may be pondering what the latest codes are in Untitled Boxing Game. Luckily, we’ve got your back. Let’s dive straight into it!

All Working Untitled Boxing Game Codes

These are all the valid, active codes you can use to redeem free items and boosts in the game:

1000likes – Ten Spins

– Ten Spins 5000likes – Ten Spins

– Ten Spins whynot – Five Spins

– Five Spins dataissue – Free Spins

– Free Spins earlybird – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins pocketchange – 2,000 Cash

All Expired Codes

As the game is so new, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes at all.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming in-game codes is as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. Nevertheless, if you’re still unsure, here’s what you need to do:

First of all, boot up Untitled Boxing Game on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen.

Then, in the text box, copy and paste a code from the list above.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about all the latest codes in Untitled Boxing Game. For more, here are the newest codes for Fireball Punching Simulator and what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Alternatively, check out our further coverage down below before you scoot.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts