What does Yellow do in Rainbow Friends? Answered

In a cat-and-mouse horror game as creepy as Rainbow Friends, knowing and understanding the monsters you’ll face will be key to your victory. While Blue, Green and Purple are the most iconic of the oddball family of kooky critters, Yellow is a new addition courtesy of the recent introduction of Chapter 2. But what does Yellow do in Rainbow Friends? Let’s find out, shall we?

Who Is Yellow in Rainbow Friends?

Much like all the other monsters in Rainbow Friends, Yellow has a very sad backstory. Essentially, many fans believe that he is a failed experiment that originated from a boy who was obsessed with animals, especially birds.

As a baby, the boy was adopted by a large family, but his siblings never truly accepted him for who he was. This led him to form a bond with other animals as he felt safe in their presence, away from the bullying and the intimidation of his fellow brothers and sisters who saw him as an outcast.

As he grew older, the bullying never stopped, culminating in his brothers and sisters challenging him to a prank. To prove his bravery and to prove that he wasn’t a coward, they challenged him to stay the night in an abandoned and seemingly haunted building.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

With his closest friend in tow — a wee duck — he nervously entered the strange place. In the darkness, his little companion got spooked, and ran off into the shadows. While chasing after his miniature pal, they soon both stumbled upon a mysterious laboratory.

Here, against their wishes, they were both forced into an odd-looking cubicle by Red and it’s here where they were transformed into the hideous beast known as Yellow. In essence, both of their DNA were combined in the transformation, which melded them into a unique winged monster.

What Does He Do in Rainbow Friends?

In the game, Yellow appears after the team have fixed the SOS beacon and found all 25 of the Lightbulbs. He appears like a winged pterodactyl with a propellor on his back, and can grab players and fly off into the sky.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Interestingly, players can use this to their advantage. Basically, as you’re flying around the map with Yellow, you’ll be able to jump to a safe place like the inflatable bouncy castle or the river. If players land anywhere else, however, they’ll likely die, so be careful. In addition, if you don’t jump and Yellow makes it back to his nest, then you’ll be greeted with a jump scare as Yellow eats you alive. Yikes!

And with that, we conclude our guide on what does Yellow do in Rainbow Friends. For more, here’s why we think Purple is hiding in the vents. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

